If you thought snack mix is something reserved only for combining cloyingly sweet treats with cereal, then this spicy savory snack mix recipe is here to change your mind. I've become a convert to snack mix thanks to this version, which comes out of the oven smelling so good that people start congregating in the kitchen long before it has cooled.

As a recipe developer and blogger, I know what makes a good flavor combo, but I also love pushing the boundaries on it just a little bit. In this eclectic take on a savory snack mix, I took Middle Eastern nuts and spices and some traditional Asian flavors and put them together with two very American snacks: pretzels and Chex mix. Then, I threw in brown butter for next-level flavor.

The result was surprising at every turn, and incredibly umami-laden. The fish sauce may seem unexpected, but it blends into the mix and lends it a deep, savory quality that no one can quite identify, and that makes the snack mix very more-ish, leading people to grab handful after handful. Sumac, a Middle Eastern ingredient made from dried flowers, brings a bright, citrusy tang that lifts the whole recipe. And the hit of hot honey at the end? It's the final chef's kiss, giving the mix just enough sweetness and heat to balance all that savoriness. The result is a complexly layered mix you'll love snacking on during movies or during that afternoon lull at work, that will keep well in your cupboard for up to a week, though it's unlikely to last that long.