9 Costco Kirkland Signature Nuts, Ranked

Out of Costco's pistachio selection, I went with the roasted and unsalted ones that come in a 3-pound bag. I typically like to get unsalted nuts where possible to allow me to have more wiggle room on how I use them; the salt narrows down the possibilities compared to a wholly unseasoned one. But Costco also has a Kirkland Salted and Roasted Pistachio and then a bag of Shelled, Salted ones, if either of those speak to you.

There's something fun and interactive about shelling your own pistachios, particularly as people are gathered around a table chatting and gossiping about life's moments — making them a splendid snack option. You need two hands to do so, so it's a great option to fiddle with. These plain ones allow you to get a satisfying crunch and fully enjoy the earthy, distinct taste of pistachios.

I like that these Kirkland pistachios aren't too messy, either. You can shell them, remove the little layer of skin, and never have to look down at them, allowing you to watch the game on TV or whatever you're concentrating on. Flavored pistachios, like salt and pepper ones I've had in the past, tend to have a dusty residue that is incredibly untidy. These tasty nuts take the lead over the toffee butter cashews, but the next nuts are even better.