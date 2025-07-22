The 'Holy Grail' Costco Item, According To Reddit

Costco is a haven for those who like to bulk-buy their favorite snacks, home goods, and groceries. From the beloved Costco food court to the famous rotisserie chicken, there's something to suit everyone inside the grocery warehouse giant's walls. And, if Costco is where people go to stock up on necessities, then Reddit is where people go to talk about it. A recent thread on the "Costco" Reddit forum kicked off when one user asked, "What is your holy grail Costco item?" The top response with over a thousand upvotes wasn't the chicken bakes, the vodka, or the 35-pound bucket of peanut butter. Instead, it was the bulk bags of nuts.

The Kirkland brand nuts are all sold in packages that often weigh between 2 and 3 pounds, which is unheard of in any other grocery store. Most bags land under the $20 price point, too, making them a super affordable choice for anyone who likes to bake with or snack on nuts. You can get a 3-pound bag of Kirkland brand almonds for just $13.69, compared to Target's Good & Gather brand 2-pound container of almonds that costs $13.29. It's a huge difference in value, and many Redditors have found that some Kirkland brand products are preferred over name brands. Not only are the nuts more bang for your buck than other big grocery chains can offer, but the quality can be superior, too.