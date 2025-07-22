The 'Holy Grail' Costco Item, According To Reddit
Costco is a haven for those who like to bulk-buy their favorite snacks, home goods, and groceries. From the beloved Costco food court to the famous rotisserie chicken, there's something to suit everyone inside the grocery warehouse giant's walls. And, if Costco is where people go to stock up on necessities, then Reddit is where people go to talk about it. A recent thread on the "Costco" Reddit forum kicked off when one user asked, "What is your holy grail Costco item?" The top response with over a thousand upvotes wasn't the chicken bakes, the vodka, or the 35-pound bucket of peanut butter. Instead, it was the bulk bags of nuts.
The Kirkland brand nuts are all sold in packages that often weigh between 2 and 3 pounds, which is unheard of in any other grocery store. Most bags land under the $20 price point, too, making them a super affordable choice for anyone who likes to bake with or snack on nuts. You can get a 3-pound bag of Kirkland brand almonds for just $13.69, compared to Target's Good & Gather brand 2-pound container of almonds that costs $13.29. It's a huge difference in value, and many Redditors have found that some Kirkland brand products are preferred over name brands. Not only are the nuts more bang for your buck than other big grocery chains can offer, but the quality can be superior, too.
What kind of nuts can you find in bulk at Costco
Many shoppers have a long list of favorite items and repeat buys that they keep stocked at all times. If you're someone who likes to make your own nut milk at home, bake often, or simply love a high-protein snack, then Costco should be your go-to. Under the Kirkland brand, you'll find a plethora of plain, unsalted nuts like pecans, walnuts, cashews, pine nuts, and almonds. The brand also makes salted, seasoned, and mixed nut blends as well like pistachios, peanuts, macadamia nuts, and the popular Sweet Heat Snack Mix, which features a blend of nuts, honey roasted sesame sticks, and corn nuggets all tossed in a sweet and spicy seasoning blend. The Sweet Heat Snack Mix is only $11.99 for an entire pound, meaning you could be snacking for a while on this savory blend.
If committing to a 3-pound bag of nuts feels like a bit much, don't worry. The expert-approved way to store nuts is in the freezer, and they'll keep fresh in there for up to a year. In the meantime, make a batch of candied pecans, nut brittle, or, like one user on Reddit suggested, "...buy the unsalted [mixed] nuts and dump a bag of dark chocolate chips in them," for the easiest homemade trail mix.