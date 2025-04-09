Reddit Can't Believe How Cheap Costco's 35-Pound Bucket Of Peanut Butter Is
If you haven't checked out a Costco Business Center, you may be missing out on some big, big deals, such as a 35-pound bucket of peanut butter for three bucks. That's right, for less than the cost of most jars of peanut butter, you can get a food-grade bucket of the stuff with the loose change you find in the couch cushions. Not familiar with how Costco Business Centers differ from the regular warehouses? They are available to all Costco members (there are 24 locations across the U.S.) and according to the website, more than 70 percent of the merchandise offered is different from that found at a Costco warehouse. This includes single-serving snacks, a wider selection of drinks, and apparently enough peanut butter to last you the rest of your days.
Reddit user HomeOwner2023 posted the deal, and other observant users had a lot say, including what happens when the peanut butter separates. User Orbesomebodysfool noted in the comments that "Most likely the P.B. will begin to separate and will require mixing, which is not a trivial thing for a container of this size." In response, user Parking-Interview361 suggested mixing the peanut butter with a paint stick. This could work, as Orbesomebodysfool also suggested, "Many foods are marked with a 'best by' date and not an 'expiration' date, so it can mean discoloration or breakdown of stabilizers causing separation, and not necessarily spoilage." This is a keen observation, and so we checked to see what the actual shelf life of unrefrigerated peanut butter is.
What's the deal with 35 pounds of P.B.?
According to the USDA, this behemoth pail of peanut butter can last in the pantry unopened for six to nine months. If you open it, you've got about two to three months to get through all 35 pounds. Assuming you aren't feeding an army, this could be a daunting task, but Reddit commenters had some sharp ideas. Several users suggested donating the buckets of peanut butter to homeless shelters or food banks. Some others suggested donating it to dog shelters, with one user wondering how many Kong toys the bucket could fill.
If you're planning a large soiree, the original poster did some calculations to say, "This bucket has enough peanut butter for 600 sandwiches if you used about 1.5 tablespoons in each sandwich." Party or not, 35 pounds of peanut butter could be somewhat of a responsibility, and if you're looking for the ideal way to store it, as well as other nut butters, there are some guidelines. Store the peanut butter at room temperature and be mindful of the fact that an opened container of peanut butter will go bad faster than an unopened one. How will you know? A rancid odor will be the first sign, as well as a bitter or pungent taste. Of course, you can always go in on this deal for the bucket itself, as TacoRising suggests: "Holy ****, 3 bucks for 35 lbs. of peanut butter?! I'm losing money if I don't buy it."