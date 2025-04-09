Reddit Can't Believe How Cheap Costco's 35-Pound Bucket Of Peanut Butter Is

If you haven't checked out a Costco Business Center, you may be missing out on some big, big deals, such as a 35-pound bucket of peanut butter for three bucks. That's right, for less than the cost of most jars of peanut butter, you can get a food-grade bucket of the stuff with the loose change you find in the couch cushions. Not familiar with how Costco Business Centers differ from the regular warehouses? They are available to all Costco members (there are 24 locations across the U.S.) and according to the website, more than 70 percent of the merchandise offered is different from that found at a Costco warehouse. This includes single-serving snacks, a wider selection of drinks, and apparently enough peanut butter to last you the rest of your days.

Reddit user HomeOwner2023 posted the deal, and other observant users had a lot say, including what happens when the peanut butter separates. User Orbesomebodysfool noted in the comments that "Most likely the P.B. will begin to separate and will require mixing, which is not a trivial thing for a container of this size." In response, user Parking-Interview361 suggested mixing the peanut butter with a paint stick. This could work, as Orbesomebodysfool also suggested, "Many foods are marked with a 'best by' date and not an 'expiration' date, so it can mean discoloration or breakdown of stabilizers causing separation, and not necessarily spoilage." This is a keen observation, and so we checked to see what the actual shelf life of unrefrigerated peanut butter is.