Costco Business Center Vs Costco Wholesale: What's The Difference?
Shopping at Costco is a pretty straightforward experience. With annual membership, you have access to hundreds of products in enormous warehouses, and you can count on getting them at low prices in bulk volumes. But what if there were an entirely different Costco experience in a different type of venue with different products? That would be the Costco Business Center.
Though some things are the same or similar between the two Costco outlets, some significant variances exist. The first thing to realize, however, is that your regular Costco membership and card grants access to the business center, with no other criteria such as showing a business license or resale certificate. Those would only be required if you actually plan to resell items purchased, which would spare you from paying sales tax at the register. But that's the same policy that applies when a business shops for resale items at standard Costco warehouses.
The core difference between Costco Business Center and Costco Wholesale (the name for standard Costco warehouses) lies in the products offered — and those not offered. At present, 24 Costco Business Centers operate within the United States, and 70% of the products sold there will never appear in a Costco warehouse. Many of the items are geared toward business needs, but certainly not all. The business center also has different hours, special events, and wider selections of popular beverages and snacks. Here's a look at some of the those stand-out features of Costco Business Center shopping.
What Costco Business Centers do and don't provide
Costco Business Centers carry things that everyday shoppers may not need, including commercial appliances, food-service equipment, restaurant supplies, and wider selections of janitorial and office supplies or equipment. They also provide volume fresh ingredients for restaurants, as well also "resale ready" foods such as individually wrapped snacks, candies, and beverages, often in bulk or convenience-store packaging.
That's not to say you won't find regular groceries, meats, and household items inside the business centers — but they could be packaged in even larger quantities or sold as whole or large-scale meat products. For larger businesses (or ordinary households needing high quantities for special events), the company offers truckload and pallet-size deliveries. There's no minimum purchase requirements, so shopping here could be a useful way to load up on treats for school lunches or steaks for backyard barbecues.
Several other perks make it tempting to check out a Costco Business Center. They open early, at 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday, with typically fewer crowds. Special savings events occur regularly, with online previews two weeks in advance, and there's a dedicated Costco Business Center website. Then there's what Costco Business Centers don't sell. You won't find clothing, books, free samples, children's toys, tire centers, pharmacies, or optical and hearing services. And only select business centers have Costco food courts or gas pumps. You'll need to go old-school Costco to get those benefits.