Costco Business Center Vs Costco Wholesale: What's The Difference?

Shopping at Costco is a pretty straightforward experience. With annual membership, you have access to hundreds of products in enormous warehouses, and you can count on getting them at low prices in bulk volumes. But what if there were an entirely different Costco experience in a different type of venue with different products? That would be the Costco Business Center.

Though some things are the same or similar between the two Costco outlets, some significant variances exist. The first thing to realize, however, is that your regular Costco membership and card grants access to the business center, with no other criteria such as showing a business license or resale certificate. Those would only be required if you actually plan to resell items purchased, which would spare you from paying sales tax at the register. But that's the same policy that applies when a business shops for resale items at standard Costco warehouses.

The core difference between Costco Business Center and Costco Wholesale (the name for standard Costco warehouses) lies in the products offered — and those not offered. At present, 24 Costco Business Centers operate within the United States, and 70% of the products sold there will never appear in a Costco warehouse. Many of the items are geared toward business needs, but certainly not all. The business center also has different hours, special events, and wider selections of popular beverages and snacks. Here's a look at some of the those stand-out features of Costco Business Center shopping.