The Ideal Way To Store Natural Nut Butters So They Don't Turn Rancid

When it comes to picking a type of nut butter to store in your kitchen, there are many choices, each of which has their own benefits and drawbacks. Choosing the right nut butter for you involves deciding between not only different nuts and textures, but also between traditional and natural options. While natural nut butters offer many positives, one factor you should be aware of is the difference in how they should be stored in order to keep them fresh.

The key difference between natural and traditional nut butter is the way that they behave when left standing. Traditional nut butters tend to be made using emulsifiers, which help to maintain the texture of the butter by keeping the ground nuts and oil from separating. Most natural nut butters, like homemade peanut butter, exclude these emulsifiers from their recipes, and as a result, they are prone to separation. This means that the nut butter has a layer of oil sitting at the top of the jar where it can easily oxidize and become rancid. To slow the rate at which this oil oxidizes, it is best to keep it in the fridge away from excess heat and light. There, it will last for three to six months.