10 Costco Kirkland Signature Cheeses, Ranked Worst To Best

There's nothing better than a finely-made, artisanal cheese. Stacked onto an irresistibly vibrant grazing board, it's one of life's little luxuries — and, more importantly, a little luxury that doesn't have to break the bank. Not all fancy cheese comes with a fancy price tag. You can find everything you need at a store like Costco, for a fraction of the price and in bulk sizes large enough to turn every night into a wine and cheese night. More cheese for your buck? Yes, please. They had me at cheese, and I had to see for myself which wheels and wedges are worthy of a spot in the ol' Costco mega cart.

The membership club is oozing with a wide variety of cheesy picks just under the Kirkland Signature umbrella alone. And I'm not talking about everyday shredded blends for pizza or individual slices for sandwiches. I'm talking about aged Manchegos, Pecorino Romanos straight from Italy, and imported French bries. It's a global cheese odyssey plopped right in the heart of Costco's refrigerator section.

Recently, I embarked on this world tour to pick up 10 different gourmet-style Kirkland Signature cheeses. After leaving the warehouse with what seemed like a lifetime supply of the good stuff, I got to tasting. Pairing each one with a simple cracker, I ranked each selection by origin, age, bouquet, texture, and flavor profile. I know what you're thinking, "Is that it?" But it takes a lot to make a great cheese, and this careful process helped me uncover the very best Costco fromages that would have any cheesemonger reaching for their membership card.