10 Little-Known Costco Membership Perks You Need To Take Advantage Of

When you get a Costco membership, it comes with far more membership perks than you probably realized, including several we think you'll want to know about. Costco doesn't necessarily advertise all its perks when it lists membership benefits on its website or brochures. So, you have to do a little digging to uncover exactly what services and discounts you might be missing. And for most of the perks, it doesn't matter what type of Costco membership you have.

Costco membership perks typically bring to mind discounts on gas and bulk groceries, as well as for different departments like the tire center, food court, pharmacy, optical center, or hearing aid center. However, a lot of the membership perks don't even require you to live near a Costco. Indeed, Costco has partnered with many different companies to pass those savings on to its members, which may help you decide between a Costco membership and other places like BJ's or Sam's.

We've found some lesser-known Costco membership perks related to food and large-item purchases that aren't in the store, including home improvement, entertainment, travel, moving, vehicles, health, and more. So, next time you're planning on spending money on practically anything, it's worthwhile to look to see if Costco has a partnership that its members can take advantage of. Ours is by no means an exhaustive list, but you're likely to be surprised by the 10 lesser-known membership perks we've uncovered.