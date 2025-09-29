Celebrate Autumn With Our Pumpkin Spice Trail Mix Recipe

Packed with nutritious ingredients like granola, nuts, and dried fruits, trail mix is a snack you can feel good about — and with a few sweet add-ins like chocolate chunks or M&M's, it can even be a little fun, too. Known for being transportable (hence the name), trail mix is a snack best taken on the go: The filling mixture of granola and nuts is a perfect snack for busy days away from home. They're also highly customizable, especially if you make your own.

With seemingly every store filling their aisles with pumpkin-flavored products, it feels as though nothing can't be pumpkin-spiced. Even trail mix can be mixed with the most iconic flavor of fall, the crunchy granola and sweet pecans dusted with pumpkin in every bite. In this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, pumpkin spice trail mix is made up of a warmly spiced pumpkin granola, cinnamon-sugar candied pecans, dried cranberries, and aptly colored autumn M&M's. Altogether, it's a sweet and nutty mixture that is neither too sweet nor too salty. A recipe made for chilly fall hikes or warm days at the pumpkin patch, this trail mix will become any fall fanatic's new favorite on-the-go snack.