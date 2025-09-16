The 18 Best Pumpkin Spice Products Coming Out In 2025
Whether you love pumpkin spice or hate it, there's simply no escaping the onslaught of pumpkin spice-flavored products once the slightest hint of chill hits the air. While certain pumpkin spice-flavored products may be overkill, there's no denying the flavor profile is quite delicious in the right context. Take these 18 pumpkin spice products, for example, which I've taste-tested and given the fall 2025 stamp of approval.
I'm no stranger to sampling pumpkin spice products or autumnal items in general (having previously reviewed Trader Joe's fall lineup in 2024 and 2025). What I look for in pumpkin spice is a nice pumpkin flavor with a distinct sweetness, and — most importantly — a balanced blend of warm, fall-forward spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves.
Each of these items captures the essence of pumpkin spice nicely, and they taste just as good as standalone products, too (if you're looking to stock up on any of these to stay warm throughout winter). And while this certainly isn't an exhaustive list of pumpkin spice products coming out in 2025, it's definitely a good place to start for all those fall flavor lovers out there.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Birch Benders Pumpkin Spice Pancake & Waffle Mix
It's hard to beat an easy, ready-to-whip-up pancake (or waffle) mix on a busy morning, and thanks to Birch Benders pumpkin spice pancake & waffle mix? Those mornings will be a bit easier to manage this fall. What I liked about this mix right off the bat is that you only need to add water — no eggs, butter, or other liquids required — to yield a griddle-ready pancake mix in literal seconds.
Of course, setting the ease of preparation aside, the mix also happens to taste great. I opted to make pancakes with my mix, and the finished product came out dense and fluffy with plenty of pumpkin spice flavor. Pair it with a healthy drizzle of maple syrup, and you've got a delicious fall-themed breakfast that's easy to prepare without the fuss.
Little Debbie Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Creme Pies
Little Debbie oatmeal creme pies were an absolute staple in my lunchbox as a kid, so I was thrilled to discover there was a pumpkin spice flavor on the market. To absolutely no one's surprise, Little Debbie's pumpkin spice oatmeal creme pies are just as good as the original flavor — and dare I say even better.
I appreciate that the textural integrity of the oatmeal creme pie wasn't compromised when adding pumpkin spice flavor to the mix. The oatmeal pie that I sampled was just as good as I remember from childhood, with a distinctly soft, chewy texture and undeniably rich, super-sweet filling inside. Of course, that filling also had a spiced flavor profile to it this time, which only made the classic treat taste that much more delicious and festive.
Elysian Great Pumpkin Imperial Pumpkin Ale
I love a good pumpkin beer, though I often find that they tend to be quite heavy, leaning into stout territory. A pumpkin stout certainly tastes good, but it can be a bit much once you get to the bottom of the bottle. Conversely, there are beers like Elysian's Great Pumpkin Imperial Ale, which keeps things a little bit lighter while still retaining that distinct pumpkin-forward flavor profile.
Elysian's Great Pumpkin Ale tasted wonderfully crisp — another feature that felt apt for a fall-themed beer. The pumpkin flavor itself is nice and mellow, with just the right hit of spice thanks to inclusions like cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice. And despite not tasting incredibly heavy going down, the beer boasts a whopping 8.4% ABV. Your fall evenings or gatherings are no doubt going to get a little more fun and festive with this on hand.
Sunbelt Bakery Pumpkin Spice Chewy Granola Bars
Though I can't say a chewy granola bar is the first product I flock to once pumpkin spice season rolls back around, I can say that it just might be after trying Sunbelt Bakery's pumpkin spice chewy granola bars. I've tried quite a few granola bars in my day, and as far as texture goes, Sunbelt Bakery absolutely nailed it in terms of chewiness.
Texture aside, however, the flavor of these granola bars was also on point. In my opinion, pumpkin (and pumpkin spice) works incredibly well with oats in general, be that in the form of homemade pumpkin cookies or a pumpkin spice granola bar. The pumpkin spice wasn't overbearing in these granola bars; rather, it was just forward enough to provide those crucial pops of warmth and sweetness.
Pumpkin Spice Cheerios
Cheerios are a staple when it comes to quick and easy breakfasts, so when it comes to morning meals in the fall, pumpkin spice Cheerios are a natural solution. Considering how neutral plain Cheerios are, the tiny but mighty cereal can easily take on a slew of fun flavors, like strawberry banana or frosted lemon. While some flavors may be bigger hits than others, I'd argue the pumpkin spice Cheerios are one of the absolute variations out there.
Simplicity really is key in the success of pumpkin spice Cheerios. You've got the classic oat-forward Cheerio flavor, but one that was sweetened just the right amount and incredibly warm thanks to the added pumpkin spices. These pumpkin spice Cheerios would make for a nicely balanced bowlful, and one that would also pair well with rich and creamy milk.
Tea Forte Pumpkin Spice Black Tea
Though many of us turn to a hot cup of coffee or cocoa to warm up in those cooler months, tea is another worthy option. Even better yet when that tea includes warming spices for an extra dose of coziness, which is precisely the case with Tea Forte's pumpkin spice black tea.
Featuring a familiarly robust black tea leaf base, this pumpkin spice tea also features ginger root, cinnamon, licorice root, cloves, and cocoa husk. While this product doesn't actually taste like pumpkin, per se, it absolutely nails that pumpkin spice flavor profile thanks to all those added spices. If you're a fan of black tea in general or the ever-popular spiced chai tea, then this blend will be an absolute winner in your household, as it truly does deliver on that incredibly warm and spiced flavor profile.
International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Iced Coffee
Some iced coffee drinkers like to start with a black coffee base and build from there, be it adding in a splash of coffee creamer, their favorite coffee syrup brand for sweetness, or maybe even cold foam creamer for extra pizzazz. Then there are those who want to cut out every middle-man possible and keep a sweetened, creamy, ready-to-drink iced coffee on standby in the fridge. This is exactly what International Delight's pumpkin pie spice iced coffee has to offer.
This iced coffee is sweet, creamy, and — most importantly — pumpkin spice-flavored. Though the sweetness is definitely the first thing I noticed when sipping it, that distinct pumpkin spice flavor shined through nicely as I kept drinking. Plus, it's hard to beat the sheer convenience that this iced coffee has to offer, along with a sweet pumpkin pie twist.
Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's Pumpkin Spice Cookie Mix
Perhaps one of the best applications for pumpkin spice is in a baked good, and it seems Duncan Hines got that memo loud and clear. The brand's Dolly Parton-approved pumpkin spice cookie mix is super easy to make, yields a whopping 24 cookies, and has an irresistible pumpkin spice flavor that'll surely make fall baking that much better.
To make these cookies, simply combine the mix with a stick of melted butter and an egg. I was a bit weary about how moist the cookie dough was, but once baked for about 12 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, the cookies turned out absolutely perfect. They were soft, moist, and chewy, with plenty of pumpkin spice flavor and a whole lot of sweetness.
Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams
While the thought of pumpkin spice goldfish is a deeply troubling one, pumpkin spice grahams that are shaped like Goldfish crackers are much less concerning. In fact, the Goldfish x Dunkin' pumpkin spice grahams were quite delicious. Featuring the shape of the iconic (and typically cheese-flavored) Goldfish snack that we all know and love, these use a sweet graham cracker base and pumpkin spice flavor profile instead.
In case you're wondering where Dunkin' factors into all of this, the flavor of the grahams themselves are supposedly inspired by Dunkin's pumpkin spice glazed donut. Though I wouldn't say these little fish-shaped grahams tasted like a donut, they definitely had a distinctive sweet flavor that was akin to a glazed confection. More importantly, the grahams had a nice, strong pumpkin spice profile that worked very well with their natural sweetness.
BOOMCHICKAPOP Pumpkin Spice Drizzled Kettle Corn
Though I'm sure there are some people out there who believe popcorn should be strictly buttery, salty, and savory, I've always been on team kettle corn. You get all of the salty, delicious crunch of regular popcorn, but with an added sweetness that's inherently enticing. Of course, add a pumpkin spice flavor — like BOOMCHICKAPOP did with its pumpkin spice drizzled kettle corn — and you've got a fall-festive snack that makes movie nights that much sweeter.
Bagged kettle corn can be hit or miss in terms of flavor and texture, but I'd say BOOMCHICKAPOP absolutely nailed it with this pumpkin spice kettle corn — both in terms of sweet-spiced flavor and crispy-crunchy texture. This kettle corn definitely leans into very sweet territory (especially with that cream cheese drizzle), but it balances nicely against the spice blend that the popcorn itself is coated in.
Little Debbie Pumpkin Delights
There are many types of cookies out there, ranging from the ultra-soft snickerdoodle to the medium-soft chocolate chip cookie to the hard fortune cookie. Little Debbie pumpkin delights definitely fall on the softer end of the cookie hardness scale, making it an ideal treat for those who'd rather not have to crunch on their dessert (and want a little dose of fall goodness while they're at it).
When I say these pumpkin delights are soft, I truly mean it. These were so incredibly soft and moist that it was almost like chewing on a cloud, which was definitely a good thing in my book. Texture aside, the pumpkin delights also feature a pumpkin spice jam in the middle, which adds a nice little contrast to the cookie itself. Flavor-wise, these things were downright delicious, tasting strongly of molasses, pumpkin, and spices. It almost felt criminal to bite into that cute little pumpkin face, but once you take that first bite, it's pretty easy to justify taking another (and another).
Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Mix
Though hot cocoa has always struck me as more of a winter treat than a fall one, Swiss Miss is definitely getting in on the fall action with its pumpkin spice hot cocoa mix. As it turns out, that distinct chocolate flavor works quite well with a pumpkin spice twist. In fact, I found myself enjoying this pumpkin spice hot cocoa mix more than I typically do with regular hot cocoa.
In case you're unfamiliar with how hot cocoa packets work, you just mix the packet's contents into an 8-ounce mug of hot water or milk. While I prefer milk with hot cocoa, I opted to mix my packet with hot water so I could really taste the mix itself (without rich and creamy milk skewing my opinion). Even in plain water, this pumpkin spice hot cocoa shined with rich, chocolatey flavor, and just the right hit of pumpkin spice. Subtle notes of cinnamon shined through nicely, too, making for a cup of hot cocoa that tasted familiar, but with an added edge of spiced goodness.
International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Coffee Creamer
I've sampled my fair share of coffee creamers in the past, including some of the best vanilla coffee creamers out there and seasonal Coffee Mate creamer flavors (like Kit-Kat and caramel apple crisp). Any good coffee creamer will ideally strike a balance between creaminess, sweetness, and whatever added flavor it's going for. In this case, International Delight went for a pumpkin pie spice flavor, and had great success at that.
I've sometimes found pumpkin spice coffee creamers have an overwhelming artificial cinnamon flavor, but that wasn't the case with International Delight's creamer. This stuff was rich and smooth, with a sweet and spiced flavor that didn't taste cloying or artificial. Pour this into a cup of black coffee, and there'll be no denying this creamer is a simple but highly effective fall treat.
The Laughing Cow Pumpkin Spice Spreadable Cheese Wedges
If there's one product I was a little nervous about beforehand, it would be The Laughing Cow's pumpkin spice cheese wedges. In fact, I believe many people might look at this product and determine that this is the point where pumpkin spice has gone too far. Yet I have to say: This cheese was downright tasty, and I'd be remiss not to highlight it on this list.
Though I've typically found that more pumpkin or spice flavor is better when it comes to pumpkin spice products, I think The Laughing Cow's subtlety is what saved it. Don't get me wrong, the cheese definitely had a distinct spiced flavor to it. But it was subtly, cinnamony, and not at all overbearing (and it wasn't sweet either, fortunately).
Milano Pumpkin Spice Cookies
While I've already sang the praises about the soft Little Debbie cookies, I have to give harder cookies credit where its due. Perhaps one of the most popular store-bought cookies out there, Milano cookies are known for being buttery and slightly on the crisp side. As it turns out, pumpkin spice Milanos manage to capture that buttery-crispy goodness quite nicely, but with a delicious pumpkin spice filling sandwiched in the middle.
Now, I'd argue these Milano cookies have one of the more subtle pumpkin spice flavors out of all the products on this list. But I still found them to be quite tasty nonetheless. They weren't too sweet, were very rich, and had that classic Milano texture — with the added bonus of pumpkin spice flavor. That's a win in my book.
Samuel Adams Jack-O Pumpkin Ale
There's another pumpkin-flavored ale in town — this time, it's Samuel Adams Jack-O pumpkin ale. This ale ended up tasting quite similar to Elysian's Imperial pumpkin ale (or, rather, the beers just tasted similar to one another), which is to say it was delightfully crisp, pumpkin-y, and absolutely delicious.
If you're looking for a truly light pumpkin ale, then Jack-O is a must-try. Coming in at 4.4% ABV, this beer tasted very similar to a nice, crispy amber ale, though one with a distinctly pumpkin-forward flavor. Of course, there were plenty of spices at play in this beer, too, like cinnamon and nutmeg, making for a well-rounded ale that didn't feel at all heavy, and was surprisingly refreshing.
Dunkin' Pumpkin Munchkin Coffee Creamer
If pumpkin Munchkins are the one item you can't get enough of on Dunkin's fall menu, perhaps it's time to take things a step further and incorporate pumpkin Munchkins into your coffee. And, yes: There's an easier way that trying to dissolve the little donut into a cup of joe. Simply add a splash of Dunkin's pumpkin Munchkin-flavored creamer instead.
Though I somewhat expected this creamer would end up tasting more like a general pumpkin spice creamer than a pumpkin Munchkin one, there really was a distinct donut-like flavor at play here. Of course, the creamer ultimately offered up a lot of straightforward pumpkin spice flavor, as well. This made for a rich coffee addition that was a little more exciting — and, dare I say, more tasty all-around — then your run-of-the-mill pumpkin spice coffee creamer.
Little Debbie Pumpkin Spice Rolls
Rounding out our list is none other than Little Debbie's pumpkin spice rolls. Similar in appearance to the brand's classic Swiss Rolls, these pumpkin spice rolls offer a familiarly sweet treat, though you're in for a big dose of creamy pumpkin goodness instead of chocolate.
Perhaps my favorite thing about these pumpkin spice rolls is how delicious that rich cream filling was alongside the spiced cake outer layer. The texture of the rolls was very nice, as well, with each bite having a nice contrast between moist cake, whipped cream-like filling, and slightly harder bits from the drizzle on top. These are great for any Swiss Rolls lovers out there who enjoy keeping a sweet treat on standby in the pantry with some pumpkin spice-infused flair.
Methodology
When it came to determining the 18 best pumpkin spice products of 2025, my criteria heavily relied on whether an item had a distinct pumpkin spice flavor and just generally tasted good. Many products on this list are quite different from one another, but they all share one key success: They highlight pumpkin spice beautifully.
Be it a coffee creamer, tea, beer, snack cake, or even cheese, these products do pumpkin spice justice, and I feel confident in recommending them. These products were tasty all on their own, as well, even without considering the pumpkin spice — meaning that you could enjoy them seasonally or otherwise, and still be in for a treat each and every time.