Frozen Hummingbird Cocktail Recipe

If drinking boozy milkshakes sounds like your idea of a delightful afternoon as soon as the weather rises above 80 F, then this recipe might be perfect for you. The frozen hummingbird cocktail is basically a grown-up tropical shake that looks like it came from a beach bar in Jamaica, but actually requires only about 5 minutes of work.

As a recipe developer and blogger who believes that the best desserts are served cold, and preferably with a high proof, discovering the hummingbird cocktail on my latest trip to Belize was a special treat. After chatting with the bartender, I learned that the hummingbird is a popular drink all over the islands of the Caribbean. It has a rich, layered sweetness, but with an edge from the rum that keeps it from tipping firmly into dessert territory, and it's a cocktail that goes down dangerously easy.

At its core, the hummingbird is a combination of bananas, pineapple, and coffee. The frozen bananas and pineapple add flavor while also acting as the ice, giving the drink a rich, frosty texture. We add a coconut rim and a fresh pineapple garnish to make the drink look more put-together than its ease of making would suggest.