3-Ingredient Brass Monkey Cocktail Recipe

If "brass monkey" means nothing to you, it may be time to brush up on your knowledge of '80s hip-hop hits. A fun and funky song released by the Beastie Boys in 1986, the lyrics outline a night of drinking Brass Monkey, a drink that, nearly 30 years later, barely exists beyond the lines of the song. At the time, though, the Heublein Company produced a bottled cocktail called Brass Monkey, one of the first of its kind to be available on liquor store shelves. The drink, which the company described as being "the color of sunshine with the mystery of moonlight," is what inspired the Beastie Boys' hit (and their less poetic description of it being "that funky monkey").

Both Heublein and its bottled cocktail are long gone, but the spirit of the drink can live on with the simple process of mixing a few liquors at home. Heublein never revealed the formula for its drink, but decades of Brass Monkey fan research has led to a simple, effective mixer that pretty closely replicates the original drink. Mixed with dark rum, vodka, and orange juice, the potent drink is another flavorful riff on a screwdriver, served over ice for a tropical, summery cocktail. It goes down as easy as it's made — just like the Beastie Boys insisted.