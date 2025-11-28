Elevated Tequila Sunset Cocktail Recipe

Right behind margaritas and Palomas stands another famously fruity tequila cocktail called the tequila sunrise. Built to look like a gorgeously golden sunrise, the drink is layered with orange juice, tequila, and grenadine and served in a glass that shows off its colorful gradient. It's a sweet, straightforward cocktail that is equally as fun as it is refreshing, and is often best served in warm, sunny seasons with a real sunrise in view. A drink you may not be as familiar with is the tequila sunrise's rich and juicy sister: The tequila sunset. Built to be darker, like a sun setting into the night, the drink is made with slightly different ingredients, which results in a slightly different taste. The purple-hued cocktail is sultry, sweet, and strong, and a perfect way to enjoy tequila well into the night.

A tequila sunset is often made with orange juice, tequila, and blackberry brandy or liqueur. This recipe, developed with Michelle McGlinn, elevates the typical ingredients found in a tequila sunset by using freshly-squeezed orange juice, Chambord, and crème de cassis to build a lush, tart flavor with a hint of black currant taste. A berry-forward alternative to the sweet, citrusy sunrise, the tequila sunset is the cocktail you never knew you needed, but won't be able to put down.