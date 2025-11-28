Elevated Tequila Sunset Cocktail Recipe
Right behind margaritas and Palomas stands another famously fruity tequila cocktail called the tequila sunrise. Built to look like a gorgeously golden sunrise, the drink is layered with orange juice, tequila, and grenadine and served in a glass that shows off its colorful gradient. It's a sweet, straightforward cocktail that is equally as fun as it is refreshing, and is often best served in warm, sunny seasons with a real sunrise in view. A drink you may not be as familiar with is the tequila sunrise's rich and juicy sister: The tequila sunset. Built to be darker, like a sun setting into the night, the drink is made with slightly different ingredients, which results in a slightly different taste. The purple-hued cocktail is sultry, sweet, and strong, and a perfect way to enjoy tequila well into the night.
A tequila sunset is often made with orange juice, tequila, and blackberry brandy or liqueur. This recipe, developed with Michelle McGlinn, elevates the typical ingredients found in a tequila sunset by using freshly-squeezed orange juice, Chambord, and crème de cassis to build a lush, tart flavor with a hint of black currant taste. A berry-forward alternative to the sweet, citrusy sunrise, the tequila sunset is the cocktail you never knew you needed, but won't be able to put down.
The ingredients needed to make a tequila sunset cocktail
To make this tequila sunset, you'll need tequila, one large orange, and a splash each of Chambord and crème de cassis. Chambord is a berry-flavored brandy liqueur that is richly burgundy in color. Though Chambord is well-known for its uniquely rich and lush berry flavor, you could substitute any raspberry or blackberry liqueur or brandy in its place. To garnish the drink, we recommend a brandied cherry to match the Chambord, and an orange slice (dried or fresh) to match the drink's citrusy base.
Step 1: Fill a glass with ice
Fill a highball glass with ice.
Step 2: Add tequila and orange juice to the glass
Pour the tequila and orange juice into the glass.
Step 3: Stir
Stir gently to combine.
Step 4: Add the Chambord
Pour the Chambord slowly over the back of a spoon.
Step 5: Add the crème de cassis
Pour the crème de cassis slowly over the back of the spoon.
Step 6: Serve the tequila sunset
To serve, garnish with a cherry and an orange slice, if desired.
What can I serve with this tequila sunset?
Ingredients
- 2 ounces tequila
- 4 ounces freshly squeezed orange juice
- ½ ounce Chambord
- ½ ounce crème de cassis
Optional Ingredients
- Cherry, for garnish
- Orange wheel, for garnish
Directions
- Fill a highball glass with ice.
- Pour the tequila and orange juice into the glass.
- Stir gently to combine.
- Pour the Chambord slowly over the back of a spoon.
- Pour the Crème de Cassis slowly over the back of the spoon.
- To serve, garnish with a cherry and an orange slice, if desired.
Why do I have to pour the liqueurs over the back of a spoon?
Layering cocktails is as much of an art as it is a science. What will influence the layers of a cocktail the most is the weight of each liquid, which can vary widely between syrups, creams, and liquors. The weight of the liquid is determined by its sugar content — a higher amount of sugar equates to a heavier liquid. That is why syrups fall to the bottom of drinks, while high-proof rums and whiskies rise to the top. Understanding the weights of the liquids helps to determine how the drink will look, but using a bar spoon to pour them into the glass will guarantee the drink is layered instead of mixed together.
You can pour the Chambord and crème de cassis into the drink without using a spoon, but you may end up with a drink that is a mixture of purple and yellow, rather than layers of color. Pouring the liqueurs over a spoon disperses the liquid and slows it down, allowing it to stream to the bottom of the drink (or, for the lighter liquid, float on top). For the best results, rest the tip of the spoon gently on the surface of the drink and pour the liqueurs slowly over the widest part of the spoon.
What is crème de cassis and can I use something else instead?
Crème de cassis is a black currant liqueur most known for its use in the Kir Royale, a cocktail layered with gin, lemon, and Prosecco. Black currant, a fruit that resembles a small, dense grape, and has a flavor somewhere between a blackberry and a raspberry, is both juicy and a little tart. As a result, crème de cassis is deep purple in color and folds well into cocktails as a splash of berry flavor. It can be a hard bottle to find, though, and if you aren't able to find it, there are a few substitutions you can use.
Instead of crème de cassis, you can use blackberry brandy or liqueur, which is what a typical tequila sunset calls for. You can also use raspberry liqueur or even a second splash of Chambord, which already has a similar flavor profile. You can also make a syrup out of raspberries or blackberries, or, for an easy option, use pomegranate juice bought from the store. We don't recommend using grenadine, which is sweeter than crème de cassis and will completely change the flavor profile of the cocktail.