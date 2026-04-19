Mediterranean Brie Cracker Sandwich Bites Recipe

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Salty, buttery Ritz crackers have remained one of Americans' favorite snacks since their invention in 1934. While they're great plain, there's a whole world of Ritz cracker snack ideas you may not have tried. From mini pizzas and deli sandwiches to bite-sized s'mores and cheesecakes, these small crackers can be used in creative recipes big on flavor.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created an easy recipe for a twist on the Ritz cracker sandwich: Mediterranean Brie cracker sandwich bites. "When thinking of fillings, I immediately thought of a Mediterranean theme," Bottalico shares. "In Italy I tasted delicious sandwiches with olive pâté and Brie, which were warmed in the oven so the bread toasted and the cheese melted. I also had bruschetta with olive pâté and sliced tomato. I used these as inspiration for this recipe."

The crisp crackers take the place of toasted bread, and a quick bake in the oven melts the Brie before the other ingredients are added. Feel free to layer the basil and tomato on top of the closed top cracker and hold them in place with a fancy toothpick if you want to be more decorative, or make the sandwiches as directed but spear an olive slice on a toothpick for each one. These bite-sized sandwiches are not just tasty, but they're adorable too. While they're great as a snack anytime, they're picture perfect for a party buffet. You can easily double the recipe and make two pans for a party, because in my experience, these fun bites go fast.