Mediterranean Brie Cracker Sandwich Bites Recipe
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Salty, buttery Ritz crackers have remained one of Americans' favorite snacks since their invention in 1934. While they're great plain, there's a whole world of Ritz cracker snack ideas you may not have tried. From mini pizzas and deli sandwiches to bite-sized s'mores and cheesecakes, these small crackers can be used in creative recipes big on flavor.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created an easy recipe for a twist on the Ritz cracker sandwich: Mediterranean Brie cracker sandwich bites. "When thinking of fillings, I immediately thought of a Mediterranean theme," Bottalico shares. "In Italy I tasted delicious sandwiches with olive pâté and Brie, which were warmed in the oven so the bread toasted and the cheese melted. I also had bruschetta with olive pâté and sliced tomato. I used these as inspiration for this recipe."
The crisp crackers take the place of toasted bread, and a quick bake in the oven melts the Brie before the other ingredients are added. Feel free to layer the basil and tomato on top of the closed top cracker and hold them in place with a fancy toothpick if you want to be more decorative, or make the sandwiches as directed but spear an olive slice on a toothpick for each one. These bite-sized sandwiches are not just tasty, but they're adorable too. While they're great as a snack anytime, they're picture perfect for a party buffet. You can easily double the recipe and make two pans for a party, because in my experience, these fun bites go fast.
Gather your Mediterranean Brie cracker sandwich bite ingredients
For this recipe, you will need pitted black olives and extra virgin olive oil, which will be used to make olive pâté. You'll also need Ritz crackers and Brie. Finally, have cherry tomatoes and fresh basil leaves on hand. You'll need 24 slices of cherry tomato, and we recommend cutting the slices from the middles of the tomatoes, saving the rounded ends for another use (because it's hard to get the top cracker to lay level if the tomato is rounded.) You'll need about 12-15 tomatoes total. Ideally, 24 small basil leaves are used for this recipe, but if you have larger leaves, cut them in two or three pieces depending on their size.
Step 1: Make the olive pâté
Blend the olives and olive oil in a blender or with an immersion blender until creamy and uniform. Set the olive pâté aside.
Step 2: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 3: Place the crackers on a baking sheet
Place 24 crackers upside-down on a 9x13-inch baking sheet (optionally lined with parchment paper).
Step 4: Slice the Brie
Slice the Brie into 24 (1-inch wide) slices that are about ¼-inch thick.
Step 5: Place the Brie on the crackers
Place a Brie slice onto each cracker.
Step 6: Melt the cheese
Bake for 10 minutes, until the Brie is warm and partially melted.
Step 7: Add the olive pâté
Remove the baking sheet from the oven. Evenly distribute a small spoonful of olive pâté on the center of each piece of Brie.
Step 8: Add the remaining ingredients
Top off each cracker with a basil leaf and a slice of cherry tomato.
Step 9: Serve the Mediterranean Brie cracker sandwiches
Place the remaining 24 crackers on top of the tomato slices to close the sandwiches. Serve the sandwich bites right away.
Other appetizers to serve with Mediterranean Brie cracker sandwich bites
Mediterranean Brie Cracker Sandwich Bites Recipe
These simple-but-delicious Mediterranean Brie cracker sandwich bites feature a Ritz cracker base, homemade olive tapenade, melty Brie cheese, tomato, and basil.
Ingredients
- 1 cup pitted black olives
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 48 Ritz crackers
- 5 ounces Brie, room temperature
- 24 small basil leaves
- 24 slices cherry tomatoes
Directions
- Blend the olives and olive oil in a blender or with an immersion blender until creamy and uniform. Set the olive pâté aside.
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Place 24 crackers upside-down on a 9x13-inch baking sheet (optionally lined with parchment paper).
- Slice the Brie into 24 (1-inch wide) slices that are about ¼-inch thick.
- Place a Brie slice onto each cracker.
- Bake for 10 minutes, until the Brie is warm and partially melted.
- Remove the baking sheet from the oven. Evenly distribute a small spoonful of olive pâté on the center of each piece of Brie.
- Top off each cracker with a basil leaf and a slice of cherry tomato.
- Place the remaining 24 crackers on top of the tomato slices to close the sandwiches. Serve the sandwich bites right away.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|66
|Total Fat
|4.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|5.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|5.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.4 g
|Total Sugars
|1.0 g
|Sodium
|137.3 mg
|Protein
|1.9 g
What are variations of this Ritz cracker sandwich recipe?
There are endless ways you can create Ritz cracker sandwiches. Your favorite sandwiches can often be miniaturized and served on crackers. Let's start with a classic: peanut butter and jelly. That one couldn't be easier. For extra flavor, add banana, marshmallow fluff, or even a swirl of Nutella.
Next, your favorite deli sandwiches (like ham and cheese) can be made with crackers. Popping them in the oven melts the cheese and gives the flavor another dimension. A small spoonful of jam adds a sweetness that balances the savory ingredients. To take them up a notch, melt butter and mix it with ingredients like everything bagel seasoning or poppy seeds, Dijon mustard or honey mustard, and garlic powder or onion powder, and brush it on the tops of the crackers before baking.
Other sandwich ideas are smoked salmon and cream cheese; roasted sweet potato slices and melted shredded Parmesan; tomato sauce and mozzarella for a pizza theme; Caprese sandwiches with fresh tomato, mozzarella, and basil; grilled cheese with melted Swiss and caramelized onions; and a Southwest-themed sandwich with refried beans, avocado, salsa, and sour cream.
The ideas really are endless. You could also fill Ritz crackers with tuna salad, chicken salad, or egg salad; fried pickles and melted cheese; hummus, avocado, and roasted red pepper; Russian salad; or cottage cheese topped with hard boiled eggs, cucumber, capers, and fresh herbs.
How else can I use Ritz crackers in recipes?
Creative uses for Ritz crackers go beyond the cracker sandwich. You can crumble the crackers and use them as you would breadcrumbs for breading ingredients, as a binder in meatloaf or burgers, or in recipes like casseroles and macaroni and cheese. Chopped crackers are also a convenient substitute for croutons if you have one but not the other. Make layered nachos by switching tortilla chips with crackers or use crackers instead of the bread in bruschetta recipes. Garlic lovers can spread melted butter mixed with garlic powder and dried herbs on crackers, sprinkle on shredded cheese, and bake until the cheese is melted and the crackers are extra flavorful.
Let's finish with many people's favorite: desserts. Dip Ritz crackers in melted chocolate (dark, semi-sweet, or white is up to you) and then sprinkle flaky sea salt, sprinkles, or chopped nuts on top. For a layered treat, spread peanut butter, chocolate hazelnut spread, or dulce du leche between two crackers before covering the sandwiches in chocolate. For a minty version, melt Andes mints or Andes baking chips and cover the crackers with that. Make Ritz cracker bars by baking a mixture of cracker crumbs and condensed milk and then covering the bars with caramel sauce and melted chocolate. You can make a no-bake cake by layering crackers, sweetened cream cheese, and caramel sauce and letting it soften in the refrigerator overnight. Sub pie filling for the sauce to make fruit flavored cakes.