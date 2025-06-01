5 Ritz Crackers Snack Ideas You Can Make With Just 3 Ingredients

When Selena Gomez shared with Vanity Fair that her favorite midnight snack is a three-ingredient dish made with Ritz crackers, canned cheese, and pepperoni, it opened up a whole new world of snacking possibilities for me. I immediately thought of all the quick and easy sweet, savory, or sweet and savory snacks I can now make any day (and any time of the day) at home. But let's go back to Gomez's snack for a minute — this recipe was actually her stepfather's creation and is super easy for us to replicate in our own kitchens.

To recreate Gomez's favorite late-night snack, squeeze some canned cheese onto a Ritz cracker. "Squeeze as much as you want," the actress told Vanity Fair. While she would always use canned cheese, you can always opt for another, like Swiss, Brie, or American. Then, add pepperoni before placing this open-faced Ritz cracker (which can also be sandwiched with another cracker) in a toaster oven. According to Gomez, heat your snack for about five minutes to get the cheese "all melty and gross" and warm the pepperoni.

The point is to make a quick and easy mini pizza with just three ingredients and a little ingenuity. And honestly, I'm a fan. I mean, here at Tasting Table, we already feel that canned cheese belongs on your next pizza. Plus, you can further customize this snack by swapping out the pepperoni with ham or prosciutto.