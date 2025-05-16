How To Give Your S'mores A Sweet Candy Upgrade

If you are swapping out plain chocolate for a filled candy bar, it might be a better idea to use the miniature versions if they're available. That way, you'll still get all of the elements of the candy, and the piece you use will be fully coated in chocolate. That won't always happen if you cut up a bigger bar, and that whole process can cause some unnecessary cleanup that no one wants by the campfire. Plus, if you're making s'mores in the late fall, it's a great way to use up leftover Halloween candy.

One thing to consider is that some miniature candies are thicker than their full-sized counterparts, so they may not melt as well. For example, it could be better to crack a normal-sized Reese's Peanut Butter Cup into smaller pieces so that they're flatter, or use the thin versions. You also might want to be careful of any overly crunchy elements that might not melt, like the malted center of Whoppers.

And remember, you don't need to stop at the chocolate. Some people like to swap out the graham crackers in s'mores for cookies or waffle cones, or add something bright like raspberries. Bananas are another optional add-in, as is a sprinkle of sea salt. We find flavored marshmallows to be the real key to game-changing s'mores, and this boozy hack will make roasted marshmallows taste like heaven. The decision is up to you –- channel your inner child and go wild!