How To Give Your S'mores A Sweet Candy Upgrade
We all have our favorite nostalgic childhood snacks. It could be a certain candy, a type of ice cream, or maybe a brand of chocolate that has since been discontinued. However, there's really nothing that brings you back more than a warm, gooey s'more. The iconic combination of graham crackers, chocolate, and toasted marshmallows has been enjoyed since at least the 1920s, and it's really a recipe where you can't go wrong. However, there is one way you can level up your s'mores even further: Use your favorite candy to fill them, rather than a plain bar of chocolate.
Look, good old milk chocolate is great, but you can really let your imagination run wild with s'mores. You can use a filled chocolate, like Rolos or Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, or try a crunchy Snickers or Butterfinger. There are also quite a few fans of KitKat s'mores, which are even sold at Hershey's Chocolate World. There's a case to be made for a Twix bar too, or an Almond Joy if you like coconut. Use whatever candy you enjoy the most; just make sure to avoid the 15 mistakes everyone makes with s'mores, and it will be delicious.
How to make the best candy s'more
If you are swapping out plain chocolate for a filled candy bar, it might be a better idea to use the miniature versions if they're available. That way, you'll still get all of the elements of the candy, and the piece you use will be fully coated in chocolate. That won't always happen if you cut up a bigger bar, and that whole process can cause some unnecessary cleanup that no one wants by the campfire. Plus, if you're making s'mores in the late fall, it's a great way to use up leftover Halloween candy.
One thing to consider is that some miniature candies are thicker than their full-sized counterparts, so they may not melt as well. For example, it could be better to crack a normal-sized Reese's Peanut Butter Cup into smaller pieces so that they're flatter, or use the thin versions. You also might want to be careful of any overly crunchy elements that might not melt, like the malted center of Whoppers.
And remember, you don't need to stop at the chocolate. Some people like to swap out the graham crackers in s'mores for cookies or waffle cones, or add something bright like raspberries. Bananas are another optional add-in, as is a sprinkle of sea salt. We find flavored marshmallows to be the real key to game-changing s'mores, and this boozy hack will make roasted marshmallows taste like heaven. The decision is up to you –- channel your inner child and go wild!