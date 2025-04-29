The Boozy Hack That Makes Roasted Marshmallows Taste Like Heaven

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Going camping means enjoying fresh air, hikes in the wilderness, and sharing great stories and food around the campfire. The best foods to roast over a campfire include those that can easily be prepared in a cast iron skillet or roasted on a stick. For a sweet treat, there's simply nothing like the humble roasted marshmallow, especially when teamed up with chocolate and a pair of graham crackers to make s'mores.

To give the classic roasted marshmallow a more potent twist, take inspiration from a s'mores-inspired dessert cocktail and use a splash of Bailey's Irish Cream. Start by roasting a marshmallow until it fully crisps up on the outside, then dunk it in a cup of Bailey's for a delightfully decadent dessert. This boozy hack is so popular that there was even a Bailey's Irish Cream commercial that depicted the technique. Adding to that, it's also well-regarded by camping enthusiasts on Reddit. The matchup of bold Irish cream flavor with the burnt sugar and vanilla taste of a charred marshmallow come together for an indulgent after-hours snack that is best enjoyed responsibly and among friends.