The Boozy Hack That Makes Roasted Marshmallows Taste Like Heaven
Going camping means enjoying fresh air, hikes in the wilderness, and sharing great stories and food around the campfire. The best foods to roast over a campfire include those that can easily be prepared in a cast iron skillet or roasted on a stick. For a sweet treat, there's simply nothing like the humble roasted marshmallow, especially when teamed up with chocolate and a pair of graham crackers to make s'mores.
To give the classic roasted marshmallow a more potent twist, take inspiration from a s'mores-inspired dessert cocktail and use a splash of Bailey's Irish Cream. Start by roasting a marshmallow until it fully crisps up on the outside, then dunk it in a cup of Bailey's for a delightfully decadent dessert. This boozy hack is so popular that there was even a Bailey's Irish Cream commercial that depicted the technique. Adding to that, it's also well-regarded by camping enthusiasts on Reddit. The matchup of bold Irish cream flavor with the burnt sugar and vanilla taste of a charred marshmallow come together for an indulgent after-hours snack that is best enjoyed responsibly and among friends.
Tips for Bailey's roasted marshmallows
There are plenty of different marshmallow brands to choose from depending on how you most like to roast them over a campfire. If you aren't around a campfire, you can also try this technique by carefully roasting marshmallows over the burner of a gas stove, in the oven under the broiler, or even in a well-lined toaster oven. If you have a culinary torch, you can also use it to brûlée your marshmallows, provided you exercise caution when doing so. Choose a size and flavor of marshmallow that fits your taste preferences. For example, a jumbo sized chocolate flavored marshmallow would be perfect for roasting and dipping into a cup of Bailey's.
With regard to Bailey's, the original Irish cream flavor is a classic, but the brand also makes a wide variety of different versions, each of which would go with a freshly roasted marshmallow. Next to the original, the most obvious choice is Bailey's s'mores flavor, which conjures up all of the delight of being around a campfire whether or not you actually are. Pair Bailey's coffee toffee non-dairy liqueur with a roasted Dandies vanilla marshmallow for a vegan version of this tasty treat. All of these combinations are simple to make and even more fun to eat.