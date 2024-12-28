Baileys S'mores Float: The Overachieving Dessert Cocktail You Need To Try ASAP

When you're craving a little "s'more" from your go-to dessert rotation, look no further than this grown-up float. If maximalist treats with well-balanced profiles (i.e. not too sweet) are your jam, the Baileys S'mores Float is tailor-made to please. In this elevated milkshake, Baileys Irish Cream spikes vanilla ice cream, chocolate milk, chocolate syrup, and crushed graham crackers in a s'mores-rimmed glass, bobbing with toasted marshmallows.

To assemble, start by prepping your glass with the s'mores rim. Grab a small, shallow dish (storage container lids also work great here) and pour out a generous pool of the chocolate syrup. Place the crushed graham crackers in a separate shallow dish. Gently dip the top of your glass (or Mason jar) into the chocolate syrup, then submerge the dipped portion in the graham cracker crumbs.

Now that your glass is garnished and ready, fill it with three scoops of vanilla ice cream, 1 ½ ounces of Baileys, and a slug of chocolate milk. Roughly ¼ cup is our recommendation, however, we use the non-specific "slug" because your float can be made thick and luscious or thin and sippable depending on your preference. Feel free to add as much chocolate milk as you like here. At this point, you could stir using a long-handled spoon for a straw-sippable shake, or skip stirring for a thicker, spoonable mouthfeel and color-blocked visual. To serve, top your glass with a few large marshmallows, a drizzle of chocolate syrup, and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.

