Baileys S'mores Float: The Overachieving Dessert Cocktail You Need To Try ASAP
When you're craving a little "s'more" from your go-to dessert rotation, look no further than this grown-up float. If maximalist treats with well-balanced profiles (i.e. not too sweet) are your jam, the Baileys S'mores Float is tailor-made to please. In this elevated milkshake, Baileys Irish Cream spikes vanilla ice cream, chocolate milk, chocolate syrup, and crushed graham crackers in a s'mores-rimmed glass, bobbing with toasted marshmallows.
To assemble, start by prepping your glass with the s'mores rim. Grab a small, shallow dish (storage container lids also work great here) and pour out a generous pool of the chocolate syrup. Place the crushed graham crackers in a separate shallow dish. Gently dip the top of your glass (or Mason jar) into the chocolate syrup, then submerge the dipped portion in the graham cracker crumbs.
Now that your glass is garnished and ready, fill it with three scoops of vanilla ice cream, 1 ½ ounces of Baileys, and a slug of chocolate milk. Roughly ¼ cup is our recommendation, however, we use the non-specific "slug" because your float can be made thick and luscious or thin and sippable depending on your preference. Feel free to add as much chocolate milk as you like here. At this point, you could stir using a long-handled spoon for a straw-sippable shake, or skip stirring for a thicker, spoonable mouthfeel and color-blocked visual. To serve, top your glass with a few large marshmallows, a drizzle of chocolate syrup, and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
Baileys Irish Cream is the secret to milkshakes with s'more flair
For an extra impressive finishing touch, break out the kitchen torch (Anthony Bourdain swore by this tool) to lightly toast those marshmallows golden brown. Just be sure to toast 'em before placing them atop your milkshake, or else you'll melt all the ice cream. No worries if you don't have a kitchen torch — you can toast those marshmallows under the oven broiler on a small baking sheet in about four minutes.
Baileys also makes a s'mores-flavored version of its classic Irish cream liqueur. Like classic Baileys, this s'mores flavor clocks in at 17% ABV and "tastes like toasted marshmallows sandwiched between graham crackers and a melted chocolate finish," per the official Baileys website. This punchy float can also be made lactose-free by using vegan ice cream, full-fat plant-based milk, and Baileys Almande, which is 100% dairy-free and vegan-friendly, made with almond milk and vanilla at a comparable 13% ABV.
Your s'mores-inspired dessert can also be easily converted into a non-alcoholic version so foodies of all ages and preferences can enjoy it together. Just swap the Baileys for regular coffee creamer or a splash of full-fat milk. For a richer milkshake, you could also swap that vanilla ice cream for Belgian chocolate ice cream. For a more coffee-forward treat that's not a far cry from our toasted marshmallow coffee milkshake, but with a boozy spike, use cold brew instead of chocolate milk.