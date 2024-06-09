15 Mistakes Everyone Makes With S'mores

We shouldn't have to state that the marshmallow is the most important part of the s'more — but here we are. You can swap out your graham crackers with something else, or opt for a wacky type of chocolate instead of the Hershey's bar that has long been buried in your pantry. But without marshmallows, your s'more is just a forgettable, sugary sandwich.

The integral nature of the marshmallow in the s'more makes it an important ingredient that you can't skimp on. While bags of cheap marshmallows at the grocery store may entice you, you should always opt for a high-quality confection when making s'mores. Our favorite marshmallow brand for s'mores, which happens to be entirely plant-based, is Dandies. But, if you like the pliable, plush taste of a classic marshmallow, you can't go wrong with the classic Jet-Puffed lineup. The brand even sells square marshmallows that are specifically designed for building s'mores.

If you want to spend some extra dough, you can also opt for artisanal marshmallows. Our personal favorites include dulce de leche marshmallows from the Vermont Marshmallow Company; just be sure to save the extras for your next cup of hot chocolate.