Make S'mores With Cheez-Its For A Sweet And Savory Twist

We already love s'mores with spiced cookie butter, charred fruit, and Girl Scout cookies – but have you ever thought about making this treat with Cheez-Its? We have to admit that the combo sounds pretty wild at first, but before you write off this snack completely, there are a few things to consider.

Combining Cheez-Its with s'mores is an example of the sweet and savory flavor juxtaposition at its best. You may be surprised to learn that this wouldn't be the first time the crackers have been used to make desserts, as creative chefs have whipped up apple bars, toffee squares, and even whole cakes with them. Not only are these snacks salty, but they can offer a boost of savory, cheesy goodness that pairs surprisingly well with richer flavors like chocolate and marshmallow. And because Cheez-Its are typically smaller than graham cracker squares, you'll get a one-bite dessert that is easier (and less messy) to handle than a full-size s'more. Just like the classic version, you can make these telling stories around the campfire, although they'll also work in the comfort of your own kitchen.