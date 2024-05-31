Our Favorite Marshmallow Brand Is Perfect For S'mores

For the ultimate in gooey goodness, look no further than Dandies marshmallows to be the centerpiece of your favorite melty, fluffy, and crunchy dessert. This plant-based brand of vegan marshmallows ranks number one among our favorite current marshmallow brands, making it the marshmallow of choice for your next batch of s'mores. There are three important components to a s'more: The graham cracker, the chocolate bar, and of course, the marshmallow. With the marshmallow essentially being the glue that holds the entire sandwich structure of a s'more together, it is arguably one of — if not — the most important element.

The origin of s'mores (previously called "some mores") dates back to 1927, with the first known reference to the dessert made in the publication, "Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts." The recipe includes a note about toasting marshmallows, "to a crisp gooey state." With the understanding that melty is the preferable consistency of the inside of a s'mores sandwich, the obvious choice is a marshmallow with a malleable enough texture to succumb to the heat.