15 Luxury Ingredient Additions That Take S'mores To The Next Level

Whenever we think of lemon curd, we immediately associate it with a fine British tea party, complete with elaborate kettles and an array of baked goods. Lemon curd might give off the impression that it's quite fancy, but really, it's just a thick spread made with lemon juice, eggs, butter, and sugar. It has the consistency of custard but with the undeniable brightness of lemon. The curd is cooked over very low heat until it's perfectly thick and spreadable, allowing you to easily add it to many different recipes. And perhaps the best part about it is that while you can make it at home, you can just as easily find it in the jams and jellies section of your local grocery store.

Once you have a jar of curd in hand, you can shake up your s'mores game with this summery schmear. Add a generous coating of curd to the inside of the graham cracker (and both sides, if you're a fan of all things sweet and sour), add your marshmallow, and squish everything down. Lemon is a relatively light ingredient, so it would be best if you paired it with vibrant flavors rather than dark ones, like chocolate. You can counteract some of the sharpness of the curd by rolling your gooey, marshmallow-packed treats in freeze-dried raspberries or by swirling the curd with another fruit jam.