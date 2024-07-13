Flavored Marshmallows Are The Key To Game Changing S'mores
Summer is in full swing, and that means long pool days and lots of sun capped off with a comforting campfire. Campfires are a quintessential summer activity, whether you're cooking on them with a Dutch oven or a pie iron, or making banana boats or brownie oranges. But nothing screams campfire more than that beautiful concoction of just three simple ingredients: graham cracker, chocolate, and marshmallows.
S'mores are basically a requirement for any campfire because they are easy (and therefore kid-friendly) and absolutely delicious. But if you're trying to get your summer's worth of campfires, s'mores every night might get boring. Sure, you can swap the graham cracker for a cookie, or you can replace the chocolate bar with a Reese's cup, but even that can get old. So how can you really spice up the classic treat? Try swapping out the plain marshmallows for flavored ones.
Flavored marshmallows can come in pretty much any flavor under the sun and can transform the flavor profile of a s'more. In person, these marshmallows are hit or miss; some can be found in stores year-round, like the fruity ones (not great for s'mores), while other flavors, like pumpkin spice or cinnamon (great for s'mores), can only be found in stores during a specific season. You can also find plenty of "gourmet" flavors online or in specialty stores, and it's in these stores that you will find just about any flavor you want. And if you don't like what you find, you can always make your own.
S'more flavors and swaps
S'mores have a classic, nostalgic flavor, but they are also perfect for testing something new, as they require so little time and assembly. If you want to stick with a more classic taste, start with graham crackers, chocolate, and mint marshmallows for a deep, delicious mint chocolate flavor. Another good flavor for the classic s'more is salted caramel or dulce de leche; these marshmallows will create a rich, almost cookie-like flavor. You could also go another step and try cinnamon graham crackers with cinnamon marshmallows and chocolate. For a completely revamped s'more, try a Biscoff cookie as the base with milk or dark chocolate and coffee-flavored marshmallows. Since the classic cookies go so well with coffee in general, it only follows that it would be delicious with coffee-flavored marshmallows.
The options don't have to be limited to what's available; this is the perfect time to put on your creator hat and make whatever flavor marshmallow your heart desires. For a starter recipe, try this maple cinnamon marshmallow (which would pair great with cinnamon graham crackers, a maple drizzle instead of chocolate, and maybe even bacon bits). You could also try this lemon marshmallow recipe, which would pair well with regular graham crackers and a lemon curd or other fruit spread. If you want to go animal-free, try this vegan seasonal pumpkin spice marshmallow recipe and layer it with the usual s'mores fixings. Whatever you do, up your s'more's game this summer with flavored marshmallows.