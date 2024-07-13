Flavored Marshmallows Are The Key To Game Changing S'mores

Summer is in full swing, and that means long pool days and lots of sun capped off with a comforting campfire. Campfires are a quintessential summer activity, whether you're cooking on them with a Dutch oven or a pie iron, or making banana boats or brownie oranges. But nothing screams campfire more than that beautiful concoction of just three simple ingredients: graham cracker, chocolate, and marshmallows.

S'mores are basically a requirement for any campfire because they are easy (and therefore kid-friendly) and absolutely delicious. But if you're trying to get your summer's worth of campfires, s'mores every night might get boring. Sure, you can swap the graham cracker for a cookie, or you can replace the chocolate bar with a Reese's cup, but even that can get old. So how can you really spice up the classic treat? Try swapping out the plain marshmallows for flavored ones.

Flavored marshmallows can come in pretty much any flavor under the sun and can transform the flavor profile of a s'more. In person, these marshmallows are hit or miss; some can be found in stores year-round, like the fruity ones (not great for s'mores), while other flavors, like pumpkin spice or cinnamon (great for s'mores), can only be found in stores during a specific season. You can also find plenty of "gourmet" flavors online or in specialty stores, and it's in these stores that you will find just about any flavor you want. And if you don't like what you find, you can always make your own.