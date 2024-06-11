Don't Underestimate The Power Of Your Dutch Oven When Camping

By nature, camping is a minimalistic endeavor. Unless you're glamping, you won't bring nearly as much as you're used to having at home, and this includes most of your usual appliances and utensils. So what should be on your "needs" list from the kitchen? For the most versatile item, look no further than a Dutch oven.

Dating back to just over three centuries ago, the Dutch oven was simply designed as a thick-walled, and therefore heat-retaining, pot. Because of this feature, it's best to cook low and slow when using this cooking vessel. There are two main types of Dutch ovens: home and camping. The vibrant colors of brands like Le Creuset make a home Dutch oven a beautiful companion for any kitchen, but the enamel coating that provides those colors is not recommended for campfire cooking. The bottom of a home Dutch oven is also flat, making it difficult to balance on coals or embers in the wild.

A camping Dutch oven, on the other hand, is perfect for open-flame cooking. The durable cast iron oven, which comes in a plain black color, can handle the harsh conditions of a campfire, and the small feet on the bottom make it easy to place right in the middle of the heat. When camping with a Dutch oven, also be sure to bring hefty potholders, as the pot gets scorching hot and can be heavy.