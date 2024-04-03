13 Delicious Dutch Oven Recipes

Who doesn't love a Dutch oven, with its heavy-duty, cast iron sizzling up the heartiest of meals any day of the week? From searing and browning to caramelization, stovetop simmering, frying, and oven braising, this kitchen workhorse nurtures all kinds of deliciousness without complaining a bit. That's why we've gladly gathered a collection of our favorite Dutch oven meals from Tasting Table's creative recipe developers.

Thirteen tasty Dutch oven dishes run the gamut from lunch to dinner — and even breakfast when counting the fresh-baked sourdough bread guide from recipe developer Taylor Murray. Get ready to expand your culinary repertoire with the likes of Dutch-oven short ribs, po'boys, brisket, wine-braised lamb, coconut-braised ribs, harissa pot roast, carne picada, and ropa vieja. Then, there are four different stewy delights, including Irish beef stew and an aromatic specialty called cinnamon apple cider beef stew.

If your kitchen collection doesn't yet include a Dutch oven, there's a good chance you'll want to remedy that. While discovering the best ways to use a Dutch oven, make your way through these recipes. Some are easy and others are slightly more complex. Then, you can start experimenting with your own custom ideas.