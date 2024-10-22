Why Canned Cheese Belongs On Your Next Pizza
A pizza without mounds of melty mozzarella doesn't compare to its cheesy counterparts. Yet, while deliciously milky and super stretchy mozzarella has become a staple on pies, it's just one of the many cheesy choices. Anything from mild provolone to sour stracchino, nutty Gruyere to zesty Jack, or punchy gorgonzola can be sprinkled over top of pies. Canned cheese shouldn't be an exception. Far from the most glamorous of goodies, canned cheese might actually be key to crafting a better-tasting pie in a pinch.
Why canned cheese? It's less costly than other cheeses, lasts significantly longer than fresh wedges and wheels, and it's simpler to use since there's no grating required. Although it may lack a multitude of complexity, canned cheese does bring a creamy decadence (and subtle tang) to pizza that effectively contrasts the sauce and toppings in a way that mimics that of a mellow mozzarella. What's more, the tinned cheese also delivers the same iconic textures associated with its freshly shredded counterpart thanks to the rich and velvety consistency when heated.
Incorporating canned cheese into your pizza can be done in several ways. While you could add it on top of tomato sauce, we recommend using it as a flavorful base. Simply trade pizza sauce for a tin of the processed cheese, spreading directly onto the dough — warm the cheese for easier distribution — before adding other toppings. For extra cheesy goodness, you could even finish pies with a drizzle of the silky melted cheese.
How to make the most out of canned cheese on pizza
Not all canned cheese is made equal. The good news, however, is that most renditions lend themselves wonderfully to being layered on pizza. This means that whether you opt for tins of creamy Cougar Gold, canisters of Easy Cheese spray, jars of Cheez Whiz, or crocks of queso is entirely up to you. Likewise, feel free to experiment with different flavors (spicy, herby, or smoked) to give pizza additional depth. The only thing to consider is how the flavor of the cheese will fare alongside other pizza toppings. Speaking of which ...
Given its predominantly buttery profile, canned cheese pairs stunningly with spicy toppings such as jalapeno slices or crumbled chorizo, much like it can compliment savory additions such as meaty pepperoni or woodsy mushrooms — even earthy broccoli is a match. Beyond the basics, the processed cheese also makes a delicious base for more unique pies like a Philly cheesesteak pizza or a cheeseburger-style pie topped with ground beef, lettuce, pickles, and mayo. Otherwise, a Tex-Mex pizza layered with refried beans, ground beef, corn, salsa, and guacamole can pair well with canned cheese, just like a chili cheese dog-inspired pie.
Regardless of how you customize your pizza with canned cheese, the ingredient is sure to hit all the right gustatory and textural notes. Offering decadence without breaking the bank, lusciously rich and mouth-wateringly creamy canned cheese might just become your new favorite way to top pizza!