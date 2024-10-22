Why Canned Cheese Belongs On Your Next Pizza

A pizza without mounds of melty mozzarella doesn't compare to its cheesy counterparts. Yet, while deliciously milky and super stretchy mozzarella has become a staple on pies, it's just one of the many cheesy choices. Anything from mild provolone to sour stracchino, nutty Gruyere to zesty Jack, or punchy gorgonzola can be sprinkled over top of pies. Canned cheese shouldn't be an exception. Far from the most glamorous of goodies, canned cheese might actually be key to crafting a better-tasting pie in a pinch.

Why canned cheese? It's less costly than other cheeses, lasts significantly longer than fresh wedges and wheels, and it's simpler to use since there's no grating required. Although it may lack a multitude of complexity, canned cheese does bring a creamy decadence (and subtle tang) to pizza that effectively contrasts the sauce and toppings in a way that mimics that of a mellow mozzarella. What's more, the tinned cheese also delivers the same iconic textures associated with its freshly shredded counterpart thanks to the rich and velvety consistency when heated.

Incorporating canned cheese into your pizza can be done in several ways. While you could add it on top of tomato sauce, we recommend using it as a flavorful base. Simply trade pizza sauce for a tin of the processed cheese, spreading directly onto the dough — warm the cheese for easier distribution — before adding other toppings. For extra cheesy goodness, you could even finish pies with a drizzle of the silky melted cheese.