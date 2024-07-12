Philly Cheesesteak Pizza Is The Ultimate Comfort Meal

Even when it's below freezing outside and you can see your breath but can't feel your fingers, standing in a long line until it's your turn to scarf down a warm Philly cheesesteak is worth it every time. But the core reason crowds flock to legendary establishments like Dalessandro's Steaks and Woodrow's Sandwich Shop doesn't have to do with the sandwich specifically — the bread is just a vehicle for slurping up buttery beef, gooey cheese, and soft veggies. These ingredients shine in plenty of other forms as well, including pizzas that make for the ultimate comfort meal.

In fact, a Philly cheesesteak pizza may even be superior to the sandwich, since you can down more of what you love in one sitting. Plus, a sturdy, crispy crust is the perfect base to contrast all of those melt-in-your-mouth ingredients, and the meat, cheese, peppers, and onions smoothly make the transition from sandwich stuffers to pizza toppings. The only element that requires a little finagling is the sauce since cheesesteaks typically rely on provolone as a gooey topper. Luckily, a garlicky white sauce blends in seamlessly here, complementing but never overpowering the flavors you love.