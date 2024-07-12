Philly Cheesesteak Pizza Is The Ultimate Comfort Meal
Even when it's below freezing outside and you can see your breath but can't feel your fingers, standing in a long line until it's your turn to scarf down a warm Philly cheesesteak is worth it every time. But the core reason crowds flock to legendary establishments like Dalessandro's Steaks and Woodrow's Sandwich Shop doesn't have to do with the sandwich specifically — the bread is just a vehicle for slurping up buttery beef, gooey cheese, and soft veggies. These ingredients shine in plenty of other forms as well, including pizzas that make for the ultimate comfort meal.
In fact, a Philly cheesesteak pizza may even be superior to the sandwich, since you can down more of what you love in one sitting. Plus, a sturdy, crispy crust is the perfect base to contrast all of those melt-in-your-mouth ingredients, and the meat, cheese, peppers, and onions smoothly make the transition from sandwich stuffers to pizza toppings. The only element that requires a little finagling is the sauce since cheesesteaks typically rely on provolone as a gooey topper. Luckily, a garlicky white sauce blends in seamlessly here, complementing but never overpowering the flavors you love.
Cheesesteak pizzas are easily customizable
As we mentioned, you'll generally want to go for a white sauce here. Feel free to use your favorite jar of Alfredo, or make a jazzed-up béchamel from scratch using butter, flour, milk, garlic, salt, pepper, and parmesan. If you're willing to ditch Philadelphia and follow the Lehigh Valley style of cheesesteaks, however, a mixture of tomato sauce, paste, and herbs will provide an acidic pop against the richer background of your 'za.
Now onto the good stuff. Part of the beauty of Philly cheesesteaks is that they're easily customizable. Don't love Cheez Wiz? Go for American or provolone. Not a fan of bell peppers and onions? Use mushrooms and jalapeños instead. The same rules apply to cheesesteak pizzas, but you can also split up your toppings based on everyone's individual preference. And don't be afraid to branch out here. While mozzarella isn't traditional, a stretchy cheese never hurt anybody — and feel free to add your onions raw, grilled, or caramelized. Thinly shaved ribeye is the authentic protein, but vegetarians can swap in tempeh instead. You can even deploy chicken or pepperoni, add extra veggies like sun-dried tomatoes and olives, or replace the white sauce with Buffalo or barbecue.