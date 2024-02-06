The Tomato Sauce-Topped Cheesesteak That You Won't Find In Philly

This sauce isn't from a can and you wouldn't put it on pasta or ladle it onto a pizza. Lehigh Valley cheesesteak sauce is a purpose-specific item calibrated for its role. Just as ketchup, mustard, relish, and pickles have dialed up acidity that makes them abrasive on their own but perfect as part of a harmony, so too does this sauce bring the zing. As with a great many regional foodstuffs, every eatery has its own slightly different take on how to make a batch of proprietary sauce.

Tomatoes are, of course, the star of the show, but tomato paste is also added for depth along with diced onions and herbs like dried oregano and basil. The sauce is generally thinned out with either vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, or some combination thereof. Odd though it may seem, these elements further deepen the flavors and make the sauce more of a condiment to be paired with meat and cheese. To that end, the sauce is usually pureed to some degree to make it the right consistency for topping a cheesesteak.

Please note the above use of the word "generally" because not all cheesesteak shops in the Lehigh Valley use an acidic ingredient in their sauce recipes; some are a bit more straightforward using only tomatoes, herbs, and onions. It's that lack of dogmatic adherence and willingness to interpret that makes regional foods like Lehigh Valley cheesesteaks something weird and wonderful.