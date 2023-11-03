Worcestershire Sauce Is The Secret Ingredient To Give Sausage Gravy An Umami Boost

For such a flavor-packed ingredient, Worcestershire sauce is incredibly easy to add to your sausage gravy. So, the next time you make your signature sausage gravy, don't hesitate to add a drop or two of this sauce. It's likely to become a permanent addition to your sausage gravy recipe.

But, while Worcestershire sauce-infused sausage gravy is undeniably delicious on its own, you can enhance the meal further with some tasty sides. Buttermilk biscuits are a classic choice. You can either bake the biscuits at home or buy pre-packaged ones at the store. The soft, milky texture of biscuits pairs wonderfully with the savory gravy, which is why they're often served together as a single recipe. Alternatively, you can cook the gravy with hash browns and eggs in a skillet for a sumptuous breakfast. Last but not least, if you're in a hurry, just toast a slice of bread, butter it up, and use the gravy as a dip. These complements are easy to make and add extra flavors and textures to your sausage gravy-centered breakfast.

It's worth noting that sausage gravy, while delicious, can be rather indulgent. It's loaded with calories, sodium, and saturated fats. So, consider capping up your meal with fresh fruit or a simple salad to strike a balance between flavor and nutrition.