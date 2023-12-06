12 Facts You Should Know About Canned Cheese

Canned foods like evaporated milk, beans, and tuna thread our lives with ease and convenience. However, among the range of processed foods many keep stocked in their pantries, canned cheese stands out from the crowd as particularly unnatural and, frankly, odd.

Though most can agree that canned cheese is a bizarre invention, it's a bit more difficult to pin down the exact reason why — perhaps because there are so many possibilities. Is it the distinct orange color reminiscent of American cheese? Could it be the way it goes by many aliases, such as aerosol cheese, spray cheese, squirty cheese (thank you, United Kingdom), and easy cheese? What makes canned cheese a fluorescence triumph to some but a gelatinous atrocity to others? Why does this American icon make countries with more refined cheese histories cringe in fear and disgust?

Whether you're a celebrator or a skeptic of this confusing, cheesy concoction, it's difficult to deny the intrigue of canned cheese. Here, we explore the history, ingredients, and secrets of one of the world's most mysterious food products.