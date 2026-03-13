The Ultimate Chicken Bacon Ranch Dip Recipe

Though it may seem like an unlikely pairing to some, chicken bacon ranch is an iconic combination of flavors, and one that somehow just works. Being in the midwest, where ranch is a staple, chicken bacon ranch is as common a pairing as chicken Caesar. Used in salads, on pizzas, wrapped between tortillas, or even worked into menus at Taco Bell, it works well for so many kinds of dishes because it's such a perfect balance of flavor and texture. Between tender, savory chicken, crispy, salty bacon, and creamy, herby ranch, the combination can suit a variety of dishes and contexts.

Chicken bacon ranch makes the most sense when surrounded by beer on the table of a tailgate party. Something about the salty, ranch-filled flavor of the combo is perfect for the heavy libations of game-day watching, and the very best way to serve it is as a warm and creamy dip. Gooey, cheesy, and filled with pulled chicken and crispy bacon, this chicken bacon ranch dip is the ultimate way to feed a small crowd. Easy to throw together, this dip is designed for making snacking easy, giving you more time to enjoy the game (and the drinks).