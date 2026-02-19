Review: Taco Bell's Chicken Bacon Ranch Offerings Are Uneven Menu Additions

Get ready to have your go-to order disrupted. Taco Bell just dropped a classic flavor combo that's a little outside the normal Taco Bell fare. Chicken bacon ranch has officially arrived at Taco Bell and it's available in not one, but two new menu items: Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas and Chicken Bacon Ranch Nacho Fries.

Taco Bell has rolled out the Street Chalupas before, and this time, the toasted cheddar, street-style shells are filled with slow-roasted chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese, and Avocado Ranch sauce. Served in a two-pack, you can snag a pair for $5.99. If you prefer your C.B.R. on fries, Taco Bell is also offering the same chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, and Avocado Ranch sauce over a bed of crispy fries, topped with classic nacho cheese.

To find out if these new menu items are worth ditching your normal order for — or worth adding to it — Tasting Table sent me to Taco Bell the day the chicken bacon ranch items dropped to try them out. Read on to find out if the new items are a must-have or a swing and a miss.