Review: Taco Bell's Chicken Bacon Ranch Offerings Are Uneven Menu Additions
Get ready to have your go-to order disrupted. Taco Bell just dropped a classic flavor combo that's a little outside the normal Taco Bell fare. Chicken bacon ranch has officially arrived at Taco Bell and it's available in not one, but two new menu items: Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas and Chicken Bacon Ranch Nacho Fries.
Taco Bell has rolled out the Street Chalupas before, and this time, the toasted cheddar, street-style shells are filled with slow-roasted chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese, and Avocado Ranch sauce. Served in a two-pack, you can snag a pair for $5.99. If you prefer your C.B.R. on fries, Taco Bell is also offering the same chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, and Avocado Ranch sauce over a bed of crispy fries, topped with classic nacho cheese.
To find out if these new menu items are worth ditching your normal order for — or worth adding to it — Tasting Table sent me to Taco Bell the day the chicken bacon ranch items dropped to try them out. Read on to find out if the new items are a must-have or a swing and a miss.
Methodology
I visited my local Taco Bell the morning the chicken bacon ranch menu items dropped and ordered one of each from the drive-thru, for take-away. After a quick drive home, I snapped a few photos of each item before I dove in. My evaluation was based on taste, texture, and how well the items compare to other classic Taco Bell offerings. Comparative value to similar menu items was also factored into my review of these items.
Availability and nutritional information
For $5.99, you can get a two-pack of Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas. Combined, the two chalupas contain 620 calories, 25 grams of protein, 41 grams of fat, and 1220 milligrams of sodium. Meanwhile, an order of the Chicken Bacon Ranch Nacho Fries is $4.99. Each serving contains 350 calories, 13 grams of protein, 24 grams of fat, and an impressive 940 milligrams of sodium. If you happen to try both items together, congrats, you nearly maxed out your daily recommended sodium intake in a single meal.
Both Chicken Bacon Ranch items are available at Taco Bell locations nationwide for a limited time, though no end date has been specified. I was unable to order the duo until 9 a.m., so you may not be able to snag them right away in the morning, depending on your location.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Nacho Fries Review
A standard order of Taco Bell Nacho Fries is $3.49 for a large, which includes a cup of nacho dipping sauce. For an extra $1.50, the Chicken Bacon Ranch Nacho Fries are a decent value, but I wanted more. The fries are seasoned, always a plus, and the serving size is nothing to scoff at. The bacon and pico de gallo were out in full force, offering a nice contrast between savory and salty on one side and fresh on the other. Likewise, I was happy with the amount of nacho cheese, which ensured that I never got a naked fry.
My only real complaint is that my order was light on the chicken. At a price point higher than nearly every standard taco on the menu, I expected these nacho fries to be hearty, so I was disappointed to find only a few bites of chicken. Every order will vary to some extent, so this could easily be a one-off, but I'd rather order an extra taco and stick to a standard order of Nacho Fries if the Chicken Bacon Ranch version is going to come in light on the chicken.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas Review
This is the first time I've had Taco Bell's street chalupas, but the item has been a hit in the past for previous Tasting Table reviewers. The two miniature tacos are as delicious as they are adorable. The crispy, crunchy cheese on the outside of the thicker street-style shell brings an moorish, savory flavor to each bite, along with a texture you can't find with a traditional tortilla.
Inside, I found plenty of chicken, bacon, cheese, and pico. The only component that felt underwhelming and failed to distinguish the chalupa was the Avocado Ranch Sauce, which gets lost in all the other flavors. While the nacho fries had more sauce, it's still far from a standout. The avocado seems to mute the ranch flavor, leaving the sauce lacking any real personality. I'd prefer a spicy or simply a classic ranch.
Still, the chalupa works in spite of an underwhelming element. The two mini-tacos are fun and help to mitigate the mess you often find with a full-sized taco. The toasted cheese outside contrasts perfectly with the tender chicken inside. Just be sure to grab some extra sauce if you're looking for a bit of pop with your chalupas.
Final thoughts
Taco Bell's take on chicken bacon ranch is good, but could use some improvement. The chicken is tender and flavorful, even if the portion size can be underwhelming, and the bacon adds the unmistakable salty, porcine touch the meat is known for. The ranch is where things are really lacking, though.
With a sauce that doesn't do anything to add to the experience, it's hard to say that the chicken bacon ranch menu items are any better than some of the new items on the limited-time Luxe menu or even the chain's standard fare. If you're looking for something fun, skip the Chicken Bacon Ranch Nacho Fries and grab the street chalupas. Even if the ranch doesn't hold up its end of the bargain, the rest of these tiny, crispy tacos are definitely worth a taste.