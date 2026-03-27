Spinach Artichoke Dip Pinwheels Recipe
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At some point in culinary history, spinach and artichokes became a dynamic duo, and nowadays they pop up together in everything from casseroles to dips. There's something unexpectedly delicious about tender cooked greens and briny artichokes, making it a winning combination in so many crowd-pleasing dishes. In this spinach artichoke dip pinwheel recipe from developer Miriam Hahn, the iconic duo pairs with buttery puff pastry, making for a creamy filling rolled up into a hand-held appetizer that offers a beautiful presentation and an award-winning taste. The puff pastry offers the perfect shell for the filling and couldn't be any easier to work with.
Despite looking like such beautiful little savory pastries, these pinwheels are incredibly easy to roll up and even prep ahead — one of Hahn's favorite aspects of the whole recipe. "These spinach artichoke pinwheels look like you picked them up at an elegant bakery," she shares. "If you're making them for a party, you can make them ahead, store them in the refrigerator, and just warm them up lightly before serving."
Gather the ingredients for spinach artichoke dip pinwheels
To make this recipe, start with frozen puff pastry. Most boxes of puff pastry come with two sheets, so you can easily double the filling and make a larger quantity with just one box. For the filling, you'll need a can of artichoke hearts, baby spinach, and mayonnaise. Then head to the dairy aisle for cream cheese, eggs, and grated Parmesan. Finally, check your pantry for olive oil, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper.
Step 1: Line a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 2: Add oil to a pan
Add the oil to a frying pan and bring the heat to medium.
Step 3: Add spinach to pan
Add the spinach and cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until wilted.
Step 4: Combine cream cheese and mayonnaise
In a bowl, combine the softened cream cheese and mayonnaise, stirring until smooth.
Step 5: Mix filling ingredients in bowl
Add the spinach, artichoke hearts, Parmesan cheese, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper to the cream cheese/mayonnaise mixture. Mix until well combined.
Step 6: Spread filling mixture on puff pastry
Spread the spinach mixture evenly over one puff pastry sheet, leaving about a ½-inch border around the edges.
Step 7: Roll up the pastry sheet
Starting at the bottom, roll the pastry sheet up tightly. Press the seam gently to seal.
Step 8: Wrap and freeze the roll
Wrap the roll in plastic wrap, and place it in the freezer for 30 minutes to firm up.
Step 9: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 10: Slice the roll
Slice the roll into ½-inch thick pieces and place them cut-side down on the prepared baking sheet. You should get about 20 pinwheels.
Step 11: Make the egg wash
In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and a splash of water.
Step 12: Brush the pinwheels with egg wash
Brush the tops of the pinwheels with the egg wash.
Step 13: Bake the pinwheels
Bake the pinwheels for 18–20 minutes, or until they are puffed and golden brown.
Step 14: Serve the spinach artichoke dip pinwheels
Serve the pinwheels warm or at room temperature.
Other appetizers to serve with spinach artichoke dip pinwheels
Spinach Artichoke Dip Pinwheels Recipe
These spinach artichoke dip pinwheels are perfectly savory, creamy, and cheesy - the ultimate snack or party appetizer.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 4 cups fresh baby spinach, chopped
- 3 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
- ⅓ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 sheet puff pastry, thawed
- 1 egg
Directions
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Add the oil to a frying pan and bring the heat to medium.
- Add the spinach and cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until wilted.
- In a bowl, combine the softened cream cheese and mayonnaise, stirring until smooth.
- Add the spinach, artichoke hearts, Parmesan cheese, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper to the cream cheese/mayonnaise mixture. Mix until well combined.
- Spread the spinach mixture evenly over one puff pastry sheet, leaving about a ½-inch border around the edges.
- Starting at the bottom, roll the pastry sheet up tightly. Press the seam gently to seal.
- Wrap the roll in plastic wrap, and place it in the freezer for 30 minutes to firm up.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Slice the roll into ½-inch thick pieces and place them cut-side down on the prepared baking sheet. You should get about 20 pinwheels.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and a splash of water.
- Brush the tops of the pinwheels with the egg wash.
- Bake the pinwheels for 18–20 minutes, or until they are puffed and golden brown.
- Serve the pinwheels warm or at room temperature.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|66
|Total Fat
|5.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|14.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|3.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.2 g
|Total Sugars
|0.4 g
|Sodium
|81.6 mg
|Protein
|2.2 g
What are some ingredient substitutions for these spinach artichoke pinwheels?
While this recipe calls for using fresh baby spinach, you can use frozen in a pinch. To use that box of frozen spinach in your freezer, you'll need 10 ounces, and it will need to be well-drained before using (a potato ricer is useful for draining every last drop of water from frozen spinach). You can also use other greens like chopped kale, Swiss chard, or arugula.
As a swap for the cream cheese, feel free to use plain Greek yogurt or sour cream. Instead of Parmesan cheese you can use shredded mozzarella, or use a combination of Parmesan and mozzarella. If you want to make the recipe vegan, select a vegan puff pastry, use dairy-free cream cheese, dairy-free mayonnaise, and dairy-free Parmesan. You can skip the final egg wash, or use olive oil instead.
Instead of canned artichokes, you can use marinated artichokes. Drain them to keep the extra oil from making the puff pastry soggy. If you want to add some veggies to the mixture, diced mushrooms are a nice option, or a mixture of mushrooms, red pepper, and asparagus that have been sauteed will add great flavor.
What are tips for making successful pinwheels?
Successful pinwheels begin with the puff pastry, which will take some time to thaw. Make sure to read the package directions before setting out to make this recipe, and allow plenty of time for thawing. Your best bet is to transfer the box of frozen puff pastry to the refrigerator the night before using (then the thaw time on the counter will be minimal). When you're unrolling a sheet, if it doesn't easily unroll, it isn't quite ready to use. On the contrary, if it is too soft, it will not support the filling and be difficult to roll up.
For the filling, make sure the spinach and artichokes are well drained to avoid extra liquid making the mixture too wet. Adding too much filling to the puff pastry will make it hard to roll, and the end result will not look as pretty. Spread a thin layer, and be sure to leave a ½-inch border free of filling so it doesn't ooze out.
When rolling, work slowly and roll it tightly. The freezer step is crucial to keeping the roll firm enough to slice. Use a sharp serrated knife and cut slowly to keep the slices intact.
When laying the pinwheels out on the baking sheet, make sure to give them ample space in between so they can cook evenly. Stay close when baking to make sure they don't over-bake. Pull them out when the edges are just starting to brown.