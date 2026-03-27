Spinach Artichoke Dip Pinwheels Recipe

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At some point in culinary history, spinach and artichokes became a dynamic duo, and nowadays they pop up together in everything from casseroles to dips. There's something unexpectedly delicious about tender cooked greens and briny artichokes, making it a winning combination in so many crowd-pleasing dishes. In this spinach artichoke dip pinwheel recipe from developer Miriam Hahn, the iconic duo pairs with buttery puff pastry, making for a creamy filling rolled up into a hand-held appetizer that offers a beautiful presentation and an award-winning taste. The puff pastry offers the perfect shell for the filling and couldn't be any easier to work with.

Despite looking like such beautiful little savory pastries, these pinwheels are incredibly easy to roll up and even prep ahead — one of Hahn's favorite aspects of the whole recipe. "These spinach artichoke pinwheels look like you picked them up at an elegant bakery," she shares. "If you're making them for a party, you can make them ahead, store them in the refrigerator, and just warm them up lightly before serving."