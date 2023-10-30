Use A Potato Ricer To Squeeze Every Last Drop Of Water Out Of Thawed Spinach

Thawed frozen spinach is a versatile kitchen staple, perfect for adding a nutritious boost to countless dishes. However, there's a catch — it often retains a surprising amount of water. When you thaw spinach, whether in the microwave or overnight in the refrigerator, it releases a significant amount of moisture. Enter the potato ricer, a kitchen tool typically used for mashing potatoes. It may not be the first thing that comes to mind when dealing with thawed spinach, but it's remarkably effective at extracting excess water without compromising the spinach's texture.

The potato ricer works so well because it exerts even, gentle pressure on the thawed spinach. This helps to release water without turning the spinach into mush. Squeezing spinach by hand can be labor-intensive and messy. In contrast, the potato ricer offers a quick and clean solution, making meal preparation more efficient. Potato ricers also tend to press far more water out of the spinach than you could squeeze out by hand. No more burning your hands with hot spinach water or getting a towel burn from wringing as hard as you can.