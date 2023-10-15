14 Best Ways To Use Canned Spinach

Like lima beans and anchovies, canned spinach is most often found in the back of the pantry waiting for the apocalypse. We can't know for sure, but we're guessing that its less-than-stellar reputation has to do with misconceptions about taste, texture, or nutritional value. These concerns are valid. For starters, canned spinach usually features mature spinach leaves. Compared to the mild flavor of fresh baby spinach, mature spinach has a strong flavor that can be off-putting. In terms of texture, we're not going to lie to you, canned spinach's gloopy leaves leave something to be desired. And in terms of nutritional value, it's true that canned spinach can't hold a candle to the fresh variety. In fact, one cup of canned spinach contains about 20% of your recommended daily intake of sodium.

Despite its many shortcomings, we believe that canned spinach deserves a second chance. In this article, we'll show you that canned spinach can be a culinary hero, ready to rescue your meals with the convenience and flexibility it provides. Imagine indulging in the creamy decadence of spinach artichoke dip, savoring a velvety bowl of spinach soup, or elevating your pasta game with vibrant spinach pesto. These are just a taste of the recipes we have in store for you. To see the rest, check out our guide to the best ways to use canned spinach.