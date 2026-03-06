Air Fryer Fish Nuggets Recipe

Fish nuggets are a delicious, family-friendly, and versatile dish you can serve for dinner, an appetizer, or even a snack. The taste and texture of homemade nuggets made with unprocessed ingredients outshine their store-bought frozen counterparts any day. While you can bake or deep fry the nuggets, making them in the air fryer saves time and cuts back on mess. Our air-fried version turns out delightfully crispy on the outside and cooked to perfect tenderness on the inside.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for air fryer fish nuggets featuring fresh cod. Cod is sturdy enough not to fall apart, yet stays nice and tender and flakes beautifully. The cod is dredged in a seasoned breadcrumb mixture and popped in the air fryer. The outside has serious crunch and loads of flavor, while the inside is soft and moist.

In this recipe, we serve the nuggets with simple wedges of lemon or lime, which complement the terrific flavor of the breaded fish without overpowering it. However, a little ketchup, tartar sauce, or cocktail sauce would work, too. To save time, you can make a larger batch ahead and freeze the breaded but uncooked nuggets for up to 3 months in an airtight container. Don't thaw them, but give them about 5 more minutes of cooking time, and you can enjoy the flavor of homemade nuggets with the extra convenience of frozen food on busy nights.