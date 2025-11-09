Spicy Chili Crisp Coleslaw Recipe

What's better than coleslaw? For fans of heat, spicy coleslaw, of course. Cabbage is a mild, sweet vegetable that goes well with many different spices. Cabbage can be stir-fried, roasted, or prepared using many other simple ways to cook cabbage, with flavorings ranging from garlic, ginger, and black pepper on the milder side to crushed red pepper, hot sauce, chili pepper, and cayenne for more heat.

In spicy coleslaw, the vegetables are kept raw. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a spicy Asian-inspired coleslaw that gets its heat from chili crisp. Featuring crunchy napa cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, scallions, and cilantro, the finished dish is as colorful and beautiful as it is tasty. Shelled edamame is the only cooked ingredient and turns an otherwise all-vegetable dish into something more balanced — in fact, this nutritious legume has more protein than an egg.

The Asian-inspired dressing brings the whole dish together. It's made with ingredients such as rice vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and the signature ingredient of the recipe — chili crisp. Chili crisp is popular for its ability to enhance foods with its bold and spicy flavor, and Bottalico chose it not just for its heat but for the complex flavor from the infused oil, as well as small, crunchy bits of texture. You can adjust the amount you use to dial the heat up or down. The result is a delicious, creative, and flavor-packed take on coleslaw we're sure you'll love.