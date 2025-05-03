The Vegetable That Has Way More Protein Than An Egg

Aside from dusty powders and chalky shakes, there are a bunch of (actually) delicious foods that are naturally packed with protein — and we're not just talking about eggs. While the humble egg does have a reputation for being an incredibly great source of this vital nutrient, anything from a can of tuna to a handful of nuts or a bowlful of grains can deliver just as much if not more dietary protein. What you might not know, however, is that certain vegetables also teem with loads of protein, especially edamame.

From keeping you satiated to building muscle and regulating metabolism, protein helps the body function at its finest, which is why consuming enough is so important. Although a large egg can provide a generous 6 grams of protein, edamame boasts even more. With an average of 18 grams of protein, all it takes is 1 cup of savory edamame to reap its protein-packed benefits. But that's not the only thing that makes the vegetable great.

Along with having an abundance of omega-3 fatty acids, edamame is rich in nutrients (namely, vitamin K and folate) and antioxidants that support cardiovascular health by lowering inflammation and cholesterol. Not to mention that the vegetable is also chock-full of fiber. Protein and health perks aside, edamame tastes incredible too. Grassy and nutty with a subtle sweetness, edamame has an incredibly complex flavor profile coupled with a velvety texture that proves pretty hard to resist, which brings us to our next topic.