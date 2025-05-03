The Vegetable That Has Way More Protein Than An Egg
Aside from dusty powders and chalky shakes, there are a bunch of (actually) delicious foods that are naturally packed with protein — and we're not just talking about eggs. While the humble egg does have a reputation for being an incredibly great source of this vital nutrient, anything from a can of tuna to a handful of nuts or a bowlful of grains can deliver just as much if not more dietary protein. What you might not know, however, is that certain vegetables also teem with loads of protein, especially edamame.
From keeping you satiated to building muscle and regulating metabolism, protein helps the body function at its finest, which is why consuming enough is so important. Although a large egg can provide a generous 6 grams of protein, edamame boasts even more. With an average of 18 grams of protein, all it takes is 1 cup of savory edamame to reap its protein-packed benefits. But that's not the only thing that makes the vegetable great.
Along with having an abundance of omega-3 fatty acids, edamame is rich in nutrients (namely, vitamin K and folate) and antioxidants that support cardiovascular health by lowering inflammation and cholesterol. Not to mention that the vegetable is also chock-full of fiber. Protein and health perks aside, edamame tastes incredible too. Grassy and nutty with a subtle sweetness, edamame has an incredibly complex flavor profile coupled with a velvety texture that proves pretty hard to resist, which brings us to our next topic.
How to best enjoy protein-packed edamame
When buying fresh edamame, look for pods that are bright green and blemish-free. The freshest pods should also look full and firm and even boast a delicately fuzzy exterior. If you can't track down fresh beans, edamame can also be found in the frozen aisle of most supermarkets. Generally, edamame is sold in pods or pre-shelled — we tend to prefer the former for a better snacking experience (don't eat the fibrous shells!), and the latter for convenience when cooking.
At its simplest, edamame can be boiled, salted, and served as is. For more flavor, pods can also be grilled and topped with flavorful condiments, whereas shelled edamame can be air fried with parmesan for a crispy treat. However, that's just the start. The pea-sized vegetables are also delicious when used as a base for anything from falafels to pesto to soups and salads. Plump edamame can also shine when worked into wontons, fried rice, and summer rolls. For a sweeter spin, beans can even be blended into a filling for mochi or dunked into dark chocolate.
To maximize your protein intake, try pairing edamame with other ingredients that are brimming with the nutrient. For example, work the vegetable into protein-loaded treats like a chicken hand-pie or a vibrant bean dip for a super satiating snack. Otherwise, amplify protein by lacing anything from a beef stir-fry to savory quinoa porridge or seafood poke with a handful of edamame. With near-endless options, how will you enjoy protein-packed edamame?