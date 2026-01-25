These Baked Buffalo Cauliflower Wings Are A Fuss-Free Game Day Snack
Traditional Buffalo wings are a crowd-pleasing favorite on game day, but guests who don't eat meat risk going hungry. Luckily, you can make delicious wings with no chicken at all. Enter the humble cauliflower. This nutritious cruciferous vegetable boasts a firm and hearty texture that's just the ticket. Unlike softer, more delicate vegetables, cauliflower is substantial enough to hold up to the traditional wing battering and cooking process and provide a satisfying bite.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for vegetarian cauliflower wings that are baked in the oven. While you can choose to fry them, many people find baking to be easier and neater, and it uses less oil, too. The process is similar to making chicken wings. The cauliflower is cut into florets, which are battered in a seasoned flour mixture that includes cornstarch so they get crispier in the oven. After a first bake until they're browned, the cauliflower wings are tossed in Buffalo sauce and given a final bake until they crisp up again.
With heat from hot sauce, melty richness from butter, and a slight sweetness from maple syrup, the Buffalo sauce is not only delicious but coats the cauliflower wings to perfection. The wings are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, and they get another layer of yummy goodness if you dip them in ranch dressing. You don't need chicken to enjoy a terrific "wing." This is a recipe even carnivores can love.
Gather your baked Buffalo cauliflower wings ingredients
You will need a large head of cauliflower for this recipe, weighing about two pounds. For the batter, you will need all-purpose flour, cornstarch, garlic powder, paprika, onion powder, salt, and water. The Buffalo sauce ingredients are hot sauce (we recommend a cayenne-based sauce), melted butter, and maple syrup. Have ranch dressing and celery sticks on hand for serving.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 450 F.
Step 2: Line a baking sheet
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Cut the cauliflower
Cut the cauliflower into medium to large florets.
Step 4: Prepare the flour mixture
Combine the flour, cornstarch, garlic powder, paprika, onion powder, and salt in a large bowl and whisk to combine.
Step 5: Whisk in the water
Pour the water into the bowl and whisk until a smooth batter forms.
Step 6: Coat the cauliflower in batter
Place the cauliflower florets in the batter and gently toss until all the florets are evenly coated.
Step 7: Transfer the cauliflower to the pan
Remove the florets one by one, letting excess batter drip off, and place them in a single layer on the baking sheet. Work in batches if necessary to avoid overcrowding the pan.
Step 8: Bake
Bake for about 20 minutes, flipping halfway, until browned and crispy.
Step 9: Make the Buffalo sauce
Meanwhile, make the Buffalo sauce. Place the hot sauce, melted butter, and maple syrup in a bowl and stir to combine.
Step 10: Toss the cauliflower with the sauce
Remove the florets from the oven and place them in a large mixing bowl. Gradually add the Buffalo sauce and gently toss until the florets are evenly coated.
Step 11: Bake again
Return the florets to the baking sheet and bake for an additional 15-20 minutes, flipping halfway, until browned and crispy again.
Step 12: Serve the baked Buffalo cauliflower wings
Serve with ranch dressing and celery sticks.
Ingredients
- 1 large head of cauliflower (about 2 pounds)
- For the batter
- ¾ cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ¾ teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- ¾ cup water
- For the Buffalo sauce
- ¾ cup hot sauce
- 2 tablespoons melted butter
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- For serving
- Ranch dressing
- Celery sticks
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 450 F.
- Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Cut the cauliflower into medium to large florets.
- Combine the flour, cornstarch, garlic powder, paprika, onion powder, and salt in a large bowl and whisk to combine.
- Pour the water into the bowl and whisk until a smooth batter forms.
- Place the cauliflower florets in the batter and gently toss until all the florets are evenly coated.
- Remove the florets one by one, letting excess batter drip off, and place them in a single layer on the baking sheet. Work in batches if necessary to avoid overcrowding the pan.
- Bake for about 20 minutes, flipping halfway, until browned and crispy.
- Meanwhile, make the Buffalo sauce. Place the hot sauce, melted butter, and maple syrup in a bowl and stir to combine.
- Remove the florets from the oven and place them in a large mixing bowl. Gradually add the Buffalo sauce and gently toss until the florets are evenly coated.
- Return the florets to the baking sheet and bake for an additional 15-20 minutes, flipping halfway, until browned and crispy again.
- Serve with ranch dressing and celery sticks.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|247
|Total Fat
|6.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|15.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|41.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.8 g
|Total Sugars
|8.2 g
|Sodium
|1,221.8 mg
|Protein
|7.4 g
What are variations of this buffalo cauliflower wing recipe?
There are plenty of ways to customize this buffalo cauliflower wing recipe if desired. You can go the traditional route and fry the wings in a pan instead of baking them in the oven. While they get crispy in the oven, they will come out crispier and firmer when fried. You can fry the battered wings and coat them in the sauce after frying. You can also get good results in an air fryer. Lining the tray with parchment paper will make cleanup easier in case the batter or sauce drips. Air-fry the battered wings, toss them with sauce, and pop the wings back in the air fryer for a few final minutes to crisp up the sauce.
Vegetarians looking for a meat-free Buffalo wing recipe can enjoy this recipe as is, but it's not suitable for vegans because of the butter. To make it completely plant-based, just substitute vegan butter in the sauce. You'll need to use a vegan ranch for dipping, too (you can use avocado for a delicious dairy-free ranch dressing).
Finally, cauliflower isn't the only ingredient you can use to make plant-based wings. You can follow the same method but substitute extra-firm tofu, mushrooms, or hearts of palm for a wing variation that still has a hearty bite.
How else can I use Buffalo sauce?
Buffalo sauce may be mostly hot sauce, but the addition of melted butter and a sweetener like honey or maple syrup transforms it from straight heat to a milder and richer ingredient with a more pleasing taste. The butter also helps the sauce coat food better.
This is a versatile sauce that can complement much more than wings. Give salmon a bold flavor with buffalo sauce by pouring the sauce over the fish before baking it. The same method can be used for roasting veggies in the oven. Buffalo sauce can also enhance meatballs, whether they're chicken meatballs in keeping with the Buffalo wing theme, traditional meatballs, or plant-based meatballs. After baking the meatballs, simmer them in buffalo sauce in a pan on the stove until coated and extra flavorful. Cook fried eggs with Buffalo sauce for a spicy kick, or whisk a spoonful of the sauce into your eggs before scrambling them. You can even toss your favorite snack mix ingredients, like pretzels and Chex mix, with Buffalo sauce before baking them for an extra-rich and spicy version.
There is no shortage of ideas for how to use this popular sauce. You can also spread Buffalo sauce on wraps, stir it into the cheese sauce when making macaroni and cheese, use it in dips, drizzle it over salads or pizza, and use it as a dipping sauce for your favorite fried snacks.