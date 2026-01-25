These Baked Buffalo Cauliflower Wings Are A Fuss-Free Game Day Snack

Traditional Buffalo wings are a crowd-pleasing favorite on game day, but guests who don't eat meat risk going hungry. Luckily, you can make delicious wings with no chicken at all. Enter the humble cauliflower. This nutritious cruciferous vegetable boasts a firm and hearty texture that's just the ticket. Unlike softer, more delicate vegetables, cauliflower is substantial enough to hold up to the traditional wing battering and cooking process and provide a satisfying bite.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for vegetarian cauliflower wings that are baked in the oven. While you can choose to fry them, many people find baking to be easier and neater, and it uses less oil, too. The process is similar to making chicken wings. The cauliflower is cut into florets, which are battered in a seasoned flour mixture that includes cornstarch so they get crispier in the oven. After a first bake until they're browned, the cauliflower wings are tossed in Buffalo sauce and given a final bake until they crisp up again.

With heat from hot sauce, melty richness from butter, and a slight sweetness from maple syrup, the Buffalo sauce is not only delicious but coats the cauliflower wings to perfection. The wings are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, and they get another layer of yummy goodness if you dip them in ranch dressing. You don't need chicken to enjoy a terrific "wing." This is a recipe even carnivores can love.