Buffalo Chicken-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes Recipe

While buffalo chicken wings are typically paired with carrots and celery sticks, here developer Jessica Morone is using chicken chunks, buffalo sauce, and blue cheese dressing as a topper for baked sweet potatoes instead. This might not be a common combination, but spicy chicken, funky blue cheese, and sweet potatoes make for what Morone calls "the perfect balance of flavors." She does note, though, that if you're not a sweet potato fan, you can use the same topping for either russet or Idaho potatoes (which are the best types for baking).

If you like to prep as much of your meal as you can ahead of time, the potatoes can be baked up to 3 days ahead, while the blue cheese dressing will last for a week in the refrigerator. The chicken can be cooked the day before, then the potatoes assembled and heated on the day you want to eat them. This is especially convenient if you only want to bake a single potato at a time instead of all four.