Cook Up Your Fried Eggs In Buffalo Sauce For A Spicy Breakfast
The sizzling sound of eggs frying on the pan might just be the best way to start the day. Fried eggs are a tried and true breakfast, after all. Simple as it seems, there's so much you can do that the dish never gets boring. One or two extra ingredients are all you need to transform it to your heart's content. In the mood for something spicy, or more specifically, the tangy kind that buffalo sauce brings? Don't wait until game day or whenever you have chicken, not when you can add it to your fried eggs for a fun twist.
A mixture of cayenne pepper, hot sauce, and butter, buffalo sauce's spice is not fiery, but rather a pleasant kick that's great for sparking excitement. Whether coated over top or infused straight into the fried eggs, it's guaranteed to amp up the typically buttery, neutral base. You'll adore the vibrant, bold edge that adorns the dish — perfect proof that breakfast doesn't always have to be plain or repetitive.
As you're rushing through the morning, this upgrade is as convenient as possible. Making the sauce from scratch takes around 10 minutes, but if you already have it canned or pre-made, all the better. From there on, it's just one or two extra steps to achieve the spicy eggs of your dream. Easy-peasy!
Three simple ways to add buffalo sauce to your fried eggs
It's quick, easy, and barely requires any extra effort. You can drizzle the sauce in circles and crack the eggs straight into its center. Feel free to sprinkle in breadcrumbs, shredded cheese, or other minor additions. Then, close the lid to ensure your sunny side up cooks evenly, and wait until the whites are set with a slightly runny yolk. What comes off the pan is perfectly cooked eggs with a crispy, spicy edge, fantastic when paired with toasted bread or tortillas.
For those making scrambled eggs with buffalo sauce, simply whisk a few tablespoons straight into the eggs and proceed to cook as usual. Since the sauce is already quite flavorful, you might want to go easy on the seasoning to avoid an overly salty outcome. Once done, plate it alongside vegetables such as carrots, celery, or leafy greens to keep things simple and light. A little smokey touch from chorizo might be good, as well.
Without changing much of the process, you can always pile the sauce onto your eggs as a finishing touch. It's quick, easy, and barely requires any extra effort. This works for all kinds of fried egg dishes, from burritos, breakfast hash, and egg wraps to toasts, rice bowls, and skillets full of mish-mash food.