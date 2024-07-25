Cook Up Your Fried Eggs In Buffalo Sauce For A Spicy Breakfast

The sizzling sound of eggs frying on the pan might just be the best way to start the day. Fried eggs are a tried and true breakfast, after all. Simple as it seems, there's so much you can do that the dish never gets boring. One or two extra ingredients are all you need to transform it to your heart's content. In the mood for something spicy, or more specifically, the tangy kind that buffalo sauce brings? Don't wait until game day or whenever you have chicken, not when you can add it to your fried eggs for a fun twist.

A mixture of cayenne pepper, hot sauce, and butter, buffalo sauce's spice is not fiery, but rather a pleasant kick that's great for sparking excitement. Whether coated over top or infused straight into the fried eggs, it's guaranteed to amp up the typically buttery, neutral base. You'll adore the vibrant, bold edge that adorns the dish — perfect proof that breakfast doesn't always have to be plain or repetitive.

As you're rushing through the morning, this upgrade is as convenient as possible. Making the sauce from scratch takes around 10 minutes, but if you already have it canned or pre-made, all the better. From there on, it's just one or two extra steps to achieve the spicy eggs of your dream. Easy-peasy!