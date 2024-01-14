Spice Up Scrambled Eggs With A Dash Of Buffalo Sauce

One of the great things about enjoying scrambled eggs for breakfast is that there are so many ways to experiment and change up the flavor of your eggs with minimal effort. If you're a fan of adding a little bit of heat to your meals, a dash of buffalo sauce can take your scrambled eggs to the next level. Buffalo sauce has a subtle heat as well as a tangy kick to it that brings a lot of flavor depth to the humble scrambled eggs.

You can either opt to splash buffalo sauce on top of your finished product, or if you want a more emulsified buffalo sauce flavor you can try mixing it directly into your eggs before cooking. You only need a couple of teaspoons, but you can add as much as you'd like. The hot sauce will cook with the eggs and give you a hint of buffalo sauce in each bite.

Any buffalo sauce will work for this recipe so feel free to use your favorite or play around with how different sauces taste. You can even try your hand at making a homemade buffalo sauce if you want to really customize the flavor.