Frozen Manhattan Cocktail Recipe

The Manhattan may be one of the most classic vintage cocktails around, but our frozen update gives it a fresh, modern feel. Whether you look at it as a boozy dessert or the perfect cocktail to cool off with on a blistering day, it's a winner either way.

We will admit that getting this vintage cocktail just right took a bit of trial and error. Our first try, which involved adding ice to a typical Manhattan, left us with a frozen but overly diluted drink, which lacked sweetness and felt abrasive. With a penchant for non-alcoholic drinks that I explore on my blog, My Mocktail Forest, I knew that I needed to lower the alcohol by volume (ABV) in order for the drink to freeze properly. So I settled on a mixture of vermouth, rye, and cherry juice, and froze it in ice cube form. This variation turned out beautifully balanced, but once blended, it melted within a short few minutes.

With our next try, we really nailed it. Increasing the vermouth and cherry juice, as well as the bitters, helped balance the alcohol percentage and made the mixture easier to freeze. We ran it in an ice cream machine to chill it further, then waited with great impatience as it froze overnight. Laid out in a couple of coupe glasses, our frozen Manhattan cocktail glistened as it caught the light from the window, promising a frosted sensation that lasted long after the first bite. And the taste? Perfectly capturing the bitter-sweet balance of our favorite classic cocktail.