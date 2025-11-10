3-Ingredient Washington Apple Cocktail Recipe
Unless you happen to be J.D. from the TV show "Scrubs," you likely aren't ordering many Appletinis at the bar these days. Tart and cloyingly sweet, the martini is made with sour apple schnapps and vodka — meaning the drink also has an alarmingly green color that makes it hard to go unnoticed. Maybe some bartenders are rooting for the punchy drink's return, but the rest of us would welcome the option for something more subdued and sophisticated. That's where the Washington Apple cocktail comes in: A deep reddish-amber color, the apple-flavored martini is the Appletini riff for whisky lovers. Balanced with the sweet, sharp, tart flavors of apple and cranberry, the Washington Apple is the fall cocktail you didn't know you needed — and it only requires 3 ingredients.
Written with developer Michelle McGlinn, this 3-ingredient Washington Apple cocktail is a classic recipe that uses Canadian whisky, sour apple schnapps, and cranberry juice to make a cocktail that is both pleasingly tart and sweet. Great for those who like the rich body of whisky and the tartness of cranberry, the Washington Apple is designed to be refreshing, with notes of caramel and vanilla that offer depth to the simple build. A cocktail meant for cozy autumn evenings, the Washington Apple is the easy-as-pie drink you'll keep in rotation all autumn long.
The 3 ingredients needed to make a Washington Apple Cocktail
To make the Washington Apple, you'll just need three ingredients: Sour apple schnapps, cranberry juice, and Canadian whisky. Canadian whisky is likely chosen for Washington Apple cocktails due to the state's proximity to Canada, but also because Canadian whisky is notably milder and more smooth than Kentucky bourbons and ryes, meaning it pairs well with sweet apple and tart cranberry flavors. Canadian whisky isn't hard to find, nor is it expensive – you can even head to Costco for a good bottle. If you don't have a Canadian whisky (like Crown Royal), you can simply swap for a cheaper, milder bourbon whisky instead.
Step 1: Prepare a cocktail shaker
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
Step 2: Add ingredients to the shaker
Add whisky, schnapps, and cranberry juice to the shaker.
Step 3: Shake the drink
Shake until chilled, about 20 seconds.
Step 4: Strain the drink
Strain into a stemmed glass.
Step 5: Garnish and serve the Washington Apple Cocktail
Garnish with an apple slice to serve.
What pairs well with a Washington Apple cocktail?
3-Ingredient Washington Apple Cocktail Recipe
A deep amber color, the Washington Apple cocktail is balanced with the sweet, sharp, tart flavors of apple and cranberry - and it only requires 3 ingredients.
Ingredients
- 2 ounces Canadian whisky
- 1 ounce sour apple schnapps
- 1 ounce cranberry juice
Optional Ingredients
- Dehydrated apple slices, for garnish
Directions
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
- Add whisky, schnapps, and cranberry juice to the shaker.
- Shake until chilled, about 20 seconds.
- Strain into a stemmed glass.
- Garnish with an apple slice to serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|171
|Total Fat
|0.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|7.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.7 g
|Total Sugars
|6.3 g
|Sodium
|1.4 mg
|Protein
|0.1 g
How can I make a Washington Apple less sweet?
While not quite as cloying as its counterpart, the Appletini, the Washington Apple is still much sweeter and juicier than the typical cocktails made with whisky, which tend to emphasize the sharp, spicy flavor of the spirit. Though this drink is meant to be lighter and more tart than a drink like the Manhattan, you can still customize it to be richer or more spiced instead. For example, simply changing the type of whisky can make a big difference: Using a strong cask-strength or Kentucky bourbon will give the drink a more bourbon-forward flavor, and using rye will give the drink a spicy, rich edge. You can experiment with bourbons — we recommend using mostly bottom shelf — until you find the perfect balance of strength and flavor.
If you are happy with the Canadian whisky and simply don't like the sweetness of the schnapps or the tang of cranberry juice, there are also mixer options you can swap with. Instead of sour apple schnapps, try apple cider, apple juice, or apple liqueur, which will build a deeper, richer flavor. Instead of cranberry juice, you could use pomegranate juice for a similar flavor, or a splash of raspberry liqueur for something more sharp.
How do I make dehydrated apple slices for garnishing?
Dehydrated fruits make a great garnishing option, especially in the fall when the dried, darker aesthetic is more apt. When apples are dehydrated in thin slices, they curl up and form a wavy edge that resembles the petals of a flower. The thin slices also float, making them gorgeous garnishes for fall and winter drinks. Dehydrating can be done easily at home, too, so while they require a few hours to make, they can be done with as little as an oven and some patience.
To dehydrate apple slices for garnishing, turn the oven to its lowest setting (likely around 175 F). Arrange a baking sheet with parchment and a wire rack, then thinly slice the apples width-wise using a mandoline. The slices should be about the width of a couple of pennies — you should be able to see light through the thin slices. Pat the slices dry and add them to the wire rack, then add them to the oven for about four hours. You should see the slices begin to curl within an hour, and they should be fully dry after around four hours. Once the pieces are crisp, dry, and darkened in color, they are ready to use in your cocktails.