3-Ingredient Washington Apple Cocktail Recipe

Unless you happen to be J.D. from the TV show "Scrubs," you likely aren't ordering many Appletinis at the bar these days. Tart and cloyingly sweet, the martini is made with sour apple schnapps and vodka — meaning the drink also has an alarmingly green color that makes it hard to go unnoticed. Maybe some bartenders are rooting for the punchy drink's return, but the rest of us would welcome the option for something more subdued and sophisticated. That's where the Washington Apple cocktail comes in: A deep reddish-amber color, the apple-flavored martini is the Appletini riff for whisky lovers. Balanced with the sweet, sharp, tart flavors of apple and cranberry, the Washington Apple is the fall cocktail you didn't know you needed — and it only requires 3 ingredients.

Written with developer Michelle McGlinn, this 3-ingredient Washington Apple cocktail is a classic recipe that uses Canadian whisky, sour apple schnapps, and cranberry juice to make a cocktail that is both pleasingly tart and sweet. Great for those who like the rich body of whisky and the tartness of cranberry, the Washington Apple is designed to be refreshing, with notes of caramel and vanilla that offer depth to the simple build. A cocktail meant for cozy autumn evenings, the Washington Apple is the easy-as-pie drink you'll keep in rotation all autumn long.