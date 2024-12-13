Skinny Apple Cider Margarita Recipe
Step aside, traditional fall cocktails: This apple cinnamon margarita recipe combines the classic margarita flavors with autumn-inspired ingredients for a sipper that is refreshing and cozy all at once. The cocktail features a sugar-free simple syrup, a sweet-savory cinnamon-salt rim, and a blend of tequila, dry apple cider, and citrus flavors. It's a nice alternative to the sometimes cloying sweetness of food and drink during the holiday season.
This drink recipe does require more preparation time than most cocktails, because you need to make the sugar-free syrup and rim mixture. However, the good news is that once these components are ready, the cocktail itself comes together quickly. We turn to a mix of dry brut cider for the apple flavor, and the traditional triple sec and tequila combo for the backbone of the margarita. These elements come together to produce a seasonal variation on the classic margarita, balancing sweet, tart, and spicy notes with a crisp apple finish. The recipe yields two servings, perfect for sharing with someone under a cozy wool blanket.
So for a drink that brings home the scent of falling leaves and the flavors of the orchard, mix yourself a batch of this skinny apple cider margarita. It's a spiced, dry mix that will conjure an autumn day in just one glass.
Gather the ingredients for this skinny apple margarita recipe
You'll need a few things to make this autumn-inspired cocktail. Because it has a few components, the list of ingredients may seem lengthy, but it all comes together rather easily. Begin with water and monk fruit sweetener to create the sugar-free simple syrup. The rim mixture needs fine salt, ground cinnamon, and juice from a lime wedge. And finally, to make the margarita itself, gather Blanco tequila, dry brut apple cider, orange liqueur (Cointreau or triple sec are great options), and fresh lime juice. Lastly, we'll use thin apple slices for garnishing your drink — it doesn't matter which apple you go with here.
Step 1: Combine water and sweetener
For the sugar-free syrup combine the water and sweetener in a small saucepan.
Step 2: Bring to a boil
Bring to a boil, and stir until dissolved.
Step 3: Let cool
Remove the syrup from the heat, let it cool for 30 minutes, and then refrigerate it.
Step 4: Mix the rim mixture
Mix the salt and cinnamon for the rim mixture.
Step 5: Rub the rim with lime
Rub the rim of each glass with a lime wedge.
Step 6: Dip in rim mix
Dip each glass in the cinnamon-salt mixture.
Step 7: Combine cocktail ingredients
In a shaker, combine tequila, cider, triple sec, lime juice, and ½ ounce of sugar-free syrup.
Step 8: Add ice
Add ice.
Step 9: Shake the drink
Shake vigorously for 15 seconds.
Step 10: Double-strain
Double strain into glasses.
Step 11: Garnish with apple slices
Lightly dust the apple slices with cinnamon, and garnish the glasses with the apple slices arranged on a cocktail pick.
Step 12: Serve the skinny apple margarita
Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|334
|Total Fat
|0.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|45.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|8.9 g
|Total Sugars
|31.7 g
|Sodium
|1,192.9 mg
|Protein
|1.0 g
Is it possible to make this margarita without alcohol?
Creating a non-alcoholic version of this apple cinnamon margarita is rather easy, and may serve to make it even more "skinny." To make a mocktail version of this drink, replace the alcoholic ingredients with non-alcoholic alternatives. One of our favorite non-alcoholic tequilas comes from Seedlip, but you can also use additional apple cider or a very dry grapefruit soda with a dash of non-alcoholic bitters. Replace the orange liqueur with Aranciata or a non-alcoholic triple sec syrup. Keep the lime juice and sugar-free simple syrup as they are in the original recipe.
For the apple cider component, simply sub for the driest apple cider you can find — there are usually loads of fresh-pressed, non-pasteurized apple cider around in stores this time of year. The rim mixture and garnish can remain the same. When mixing, use the same proportions as the original recipe, adjusting to taste if needed. This non-alcoholic version will have a similar flavor profile to the original, with strong apple and cinnamon notes, though it will lack the distinct warmth and complexity that alcohol provides. It's a great option for those abstaining or looking to cut back on their alcohol but still wanting to enjoy a festive, seasonally-flavored drink.
Can I use a different sweetener instead of monk fruit for the sugar-free simple syrup?
You can substitute monk fruit sweetener with other sugar alternatives in the simple syrup. Stevia is a popular option that's widely available and has zero calories. Erythritol, another sugar alcohol like xylitol, can also work well, though it might leave a residue in your syrup as it doesn't dissolve as well as others. Allulose, a keto-friendly sweetener, is another possibility, as it dissolves easily and doesn't crystallize when cooled.
When using these alternatives, keep in mind that their sweetness levels vary, so you may need to adjust the amount used. For example, stevia is much sweeter than sugar and monk sweetener, so you'd use less. Erythritol is about 70% as sweet as sugar, so you might need to use a bit more. If you're not concerned about the sugar content, you could use regular sugar or honey, though this would change the nutritional profile of the drink. Agave nectar is another option if you're looking for a natural sweetener, but it's not sugar-free.
When playing around with substitutes, start with less sweetener than the recipe calls for, taste, and adjust as needed. You're looking for a balanced sweetness that complements the other flavors in the margarita without overpowering them, as you don't want to be hit on the head with a caramel apple — that's what our creamy caramel apple espresso martini is for.