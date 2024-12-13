Skinny Apple Cider Margarita Recipe

Step aside, traditional fall cocktails: This apple cinnamon margarita recipe combines the classic margarita flavors with autumn-inspired ingredients for a sipper that is refreshing and cozy all at once. The cocktail features a sugar-free simple syrup, a sweet-savory cinnamon-salt rim, and a blend of tequila, dry apple cider, and citrus flavors. It's a nice alternative to the sometimes cloying sweetness of food and drink during the holiday season.

This drink recipe does require more preparation time than most cocktails, because you need to make the sugar-free syrup and rim mixture. However, the good news is that once these components are ready, the cocktail itself comes together quickly. We turn to a mix of dry brut cider for the apple flavor, and the traditional triple sec and tequila combo for the backbone of the margarita. These elements come together to produce a seasonal variation on the classic margarita, balancing sweet, tart, and spicy notes with a crisp apple finish. The recipe yields two servings, perfect for sharing with someone under a cozy wool blanket.

So for a drink that brings home the scent of falling leaves and the flavors of the orchard, mix yourself a batch of this skinny apple cider margarita. It's a spiced, dry mix that will conjure an autumn day in just one glass.

