Why Is Canadian Whisky So Cheap?

Another reason for the cheap price tag of Canadian whiskey is the infamous "9.09% Rule." The Canadian government allows distillers to add up to 9.09% of additives to the final liquor. Additives can be flavorings to fine-tune the taste; other types of spirits, like fortified wine or bourbon; or colorings like E150a (spirit caramel), used to give the whisky a richer, darker look. It's because of this rule that purists often group Canadian whiskies into the "bottom-shelf drinks" category, since, sure enough, many unscrupulous distillers take advantage of these rules to cut corners. But honestly, if you buy from trusted Canadian whisky brands, you'd still find them to be pretty darn tasty (plus, the price is unbeatable).

One final important legal distinction in Canada is that there aren't any rules that specify the sort of oak cask in which Canadian whiskies must be aged, unlike American bourbon, which must be aged in brand-new, charred American oak barrels. So distillers are free to use cheap ex-bourbon casks — or even rum, port wine, or sherry casks — to infuse extra flavor notes into the base liquor. Seriously, try a rum-casked Pike Creek 10 Year Old as your intro to Canadian whiskies. We promise that despite the price, it absolutely won't taste "cheap."

The results speak for themselves. To give you an example, take a look at the Canadian Club 100% Rye. You can have a bottle for around $23. Meanwhile, a budget American Wild Turkey 101 Straight Rye can set you back around $27. The CC 100% Rye is cheaper but no less flavorful. In fact, it won the 2024 World Whiskies Awards in the Canadian rye category. You'll find the same phenomenon across the entire range of Canadian whiskies. From blended Pendleton whisky to single-malts like Two Brewers Yukon, Canadian whiskey is usually cheaper by a couple of bucks compared to the same drinks distilled elsewhere.