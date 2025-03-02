How Bourbon Barrels Are Made, And Why It Can Take Up To 2 Years

America has few commodities it can call its own, and bourbon is one of them. Experts know that real bourbon is all about the barrel, and it doesn't happen overnight. In fact, the wood aging process alone can take up to two years, and that's before the actual barrel crafting even begins.

In order to legally claim the term "straight bourbon," distillers need to meet a long list of government-mandated requirements, with one being that the spirit is aged in barrels made of oak. The rules are kept in place to keep products consistent in quality, but they're critical to bourbon's defining flavor. Part of the long barrel-making process is attributed to the fact that distilleries don't re-use the barrels for the next batch of bourbon, which is another legal regulation. They repeat the process all over again, and that's part of what makes bourbon so special — each batch is unique.

While building the barrel itself doesn't have as much hands-off waiting time, it's still a tedious task with specific guidelines. After the staves are shaped to fit, they're arranged together in a steel ring and then heated over a fire. The heat makes the wood pliable, allowing it to bend into the traditional barrel shape. After the interior of the barrel is briefly set ablaze to get a good char, the top and bottom pieces of the barrel are fitted. The final touch is adding steel hoop connectors so the barrels can endure just about anything.