5 Popular Canadian Whisky Bottles, Ranked

Canadian whisky may be overshadowed by its American and Scottish counterparts at times, but that doesn't mean you should ignore it. After all, these spirits are a testament to Canada's rich distilling heritage, offering a unique blend of flavor, quality, and innovation. This type of whisky, which doesn't contain the letter "e" in its spelling, traditionally features a mix of grains, with rye often playing a prominent role. In short, Canadian whisky should be appreciated for its balance of complexity and smoothness, which allows you to enjoy it neat or mixed in a delicious cocktail (perhaps with Crown Royal).

Now, there are numerous Canadian whisky options to consider beyond Crown Royal. With that in mind, I taste-tested five different Canadian whisky bottles from different brands, then ranked these often innovative and bold expressions. Whether it's a lesser-known brand or one you're familiar with, each of these expressions should be on your radar. Here are five Canadian whisky brands ranked from worst to best.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.