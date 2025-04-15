5 Delicious Mixers For Your Crown Royal

Crown Royal is one of the most recognizable whiskeys on the market today with its royal purple velvet bag and gold script. It also happens to be one of the most popular whiskeys out there with its sales totaling over 7 million cases in 2023, which means it's most likely available at your favorite watering hole. It might even be on your shelf at home. This makes it a great choice when you're looking to create a mixer with some delicious options.

Created in 1939 by Canadian spirits entrepreneur, Samuel Bronfman, the whiskey was presented as a gift to King George and Queen Elizabeth to commemorate the royal couple's first visit to Canada. A blend of 50 whiskeys, this popular spirit can be enjoyed in a variety of different ways: neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail. However, in order for it to be a proper cocktail, you need to mix it with something.

While there are several mixers that every home bar should have, which ones go best with the brown spirit? Ginger ale, ginger beer, and cola are the most popular choices, but they're not the only choices. In fact, there are several options available if you're longing to mix your Crown with something out of the ordinary. Read on to discover our top five choices and what you can do with each of them.