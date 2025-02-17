8 Bartender-Approved Club Sodas For The Perfect Cocktail
Commonly used as a tonic to aid digestion and drink mixer, club soda is a household staple across the world. In Japan, for example, whisky highballs — which prominently feature club soda — are so popular they can be found both in vending machines. But, not all club sodas, or their uses, are of the same quality.
Over the years, brands have created or bottled sodas that include minerals such as sodium bicarbonate or potassium sulfate. These can enhance texture and add subtle complexity. On the other hand, too much can lead to bitterness. The concept of "water purity" refers to the amount of substances present, and though some are intentionally added, others are a natural part of the water source, like salt, microbes, and algae. Club sodas with higher levels of purity result in a "cleaner" aftertaste.
When it comes to cocktail craft, Steven Tseng of the Beverage Art Podcast says when it comes to club soda, bartenders should always look for something that brings the fizz, without overdoing it. "It's the fine, smooth bubbles that enhance the flavors," Tseng told Tasting Table. With so many brands, how can you know which are the best club sodas for cocktails and which are just too much?
To find out, we talked with Tseng, as well as Wes Meyn, lead bartender at Night on Earth LA, award-winning mixologist Crystal Mendoza, of Death & Co. LA, and Beth Havers, an Icons of Whisky award winner. For Meyn, the sign of good carbonation is when the bubbles are not wholly visible to the naked eye upon pouring. Per Mendoza, many types of soda can be used; the quality comes down to technique. Still, all of our experts agree that small, tight, uniform bubbles make carbonation last longer.
Fever Tree Club Soda
W Hotel bartender, Steven Tseng, describes Fever-Tree as "wonderfully fizzy, but with a smooth, fine bubble that lasts longer than most other sodas." Made from natural spring water, Fever-Tree Club Soda is carbonated on low pressure with bicarbonate. This carbonation process adds a minerality to the soda that enhances naturally occurring flavors in paired spirits. In addition, it also contains a hint of Scottish sea salt to add sweet and umami flavors.
Because of this, it is best combined with spirits containing peat, botanicals, or caramelized agave. Additionally, the Scottish sea salt is also great for drawing out delicate flavors commonly developed in oak barrel aging. These include notes such as citrus, baking spice, banana, and apricot. For Beth Havers, this makes Fever-Tree an ideal soda water for cocktails featuring Canadian whiskey.
"I find the smaller bubbles enhance the whisky's natural flavors without overpowering them," says Havers. "The high carbonation and pure mineral composition of Fever-Tree Soda Water help to open up the whisky, highlighting the texture, subtle vanilla, and spice notes."
Fever-Tree also has high pH from the bicarbonate, and this makes a good companion for cream-based liqueurs as it's low acidity prevents curdling. Overall, Tseng clarifies that Fever-Tree will do a lot of work whether you're making a highball or a Smith & Kearns. "The smaller, gentler bubbles really help maintain the cocktail's quality, keeping it bubbly for a long period."
Topo-Chico
Topo-Chico is bottled from the Cerro del Topo Chico springs in Monterrey, Mexico. This bartender-favorite is proudly known for being made from only 2 ingredients: mineral water and carbon dioxide. Though it is naturally effervescent, additional bubbles are added to restore lost carbonation during the purification process.
"The bubbles are large, aggressive, and refreshing," describes Wes Meyn. "The aggressiveness of the bubbles translates well to the overall texture of a highball, and definitely helps elevate more subtle flavors in cocktails."
These crisp, fizzing bubbles are great for cutting through bold flavors such as Tajín, coffee, yuzu, or lime. For that reason, Topo is a common ingredient in tequila cocktails like spiced ranch water or a zesty paloma. Although Coca-Cola now owns Topo-Chico, it's Mexican origins will always make it the go-to for tequila cocktails. While Topo Chico a great with the flavors of agave, it's not great for everything; it has a pH in the range of 5.8, making it more acidic than most club sodas. Ingredients such as heavy cream or egg whites have a higher chance of curdling when mixed with low pH ingredients. Because of this, Topo-Chico would not be recommended in sours, or when paired with Bailey's Irish Cream.
Schweppes Club Soda
In 1783, Jacob Schweppe patented a new process to make bubbly mineral water. Originally sold in special bottles to hold the carbonation, Schweppes has used its carbonation methodology to expanded its product offerings from club soda to a variety of flavored sodas. The sparkling beverages are carbonated with potassium bicarbonate, producing large, fizzy bubbles that are slightly bitter and sour on the palette. These large bubbles pair well with strong and bold flavors that might overwhelm more delicate soda water; ingredients that include vermouth, grapefruit, and bitters.
As such, Schweppes club soda would be best served chilled in an Americano aperitif or over ice in a refreshing mojito. It's zesty undertones would also uplift the citrus, mint, and juniper notes of Sipsmith London Dry Gin in an Earl Grey Collins. Today, Schweppes branded sodas can be found at almost all grocery and specialty stores across the nation. At its price point, accessibility and shelf-life, Schweppes is a great option for daily at-home cocktails. A tip in making club soda based cocktails at home is to chill. Keeping your cans in the fridge before making a cocktail helps to retain better carbonation.
Q Mixers Club Soda
Crafted with Himalayan Salt and no added preservatives or sweeteners, Q (which stands for Question) is a premium club soda created with natural ingredients. The bubbles are tight and uniform across the whole drink which translates to strong, long lasting carbonation. According to award-winning mixologist of Death & Co., Crystal Mendoza, it also adds a layer of flavor that's hard to find from other mixers.
"If I want a club soda with just a bit more salinity, I'd reach for Q Mixers Club Soda. It has a bolder mineral flavor that compliments cocktails, especially if you're using whiskey or rum," she says. Beyond the flavor, however, Q Mixers comes in bartender-friendly quantities as well, such as the 5-ounce mini cans. "You can use the whole can for one cocktail without having leftover soda that might go flat for the next one," Mendoza elaborates.
Overall, the club soda has a clean taste which makes it a great canvas for bright flavors such as florals or citrus-forward spirits, and its muted flavor and delicate bubbles highlight naturally aromatic flavors such as mint, ginger, or cinnamon. A splash of chilled Q club soda would create great mint juleps, just as well as it would a Tom Collins. Its tight bubbles leave a smooth texture on the palette which could offset the burning sensation of higher proof spirit.
Polar Club Soda
Founded in 1882 in Worcester, Massachusetts, Polar Club Soda was originally sold as an accompaniment to the brand's Irish Whiskey. During the Prohibition, carbonated drinks and flavored sodas started to gain traction and Polar shifted its focus to sparkling beverages. Today, this citrus-forward club soda is a New England cult classic in the bartending scene.
Polar Club Soda's clean, natural taste is created with a hint of salt and a twist of citrus. This is the perfect base for flavorless spirits such as vodka. The citrus notes are also great for complementing sweet earthy spirits like tequila blanco or tempering bitterness from aperitifs (or in an Aperol Spritz!) It is packed with small tight bubbles from its low-pressure carbonation process which provides a smooth velvety mouthfeel to any cocktail. Similar to other low pH club sodas, Polar Club Soda would not pair well with cocktail sours (made with egg whites) or liqueurs containing heavy cream such as Bottega Pistacchio Crema di Sicilla. The acidity in the club soda could make the cocktail curdle which is undesirable.
Canada Dry Club Soda
Found in most supermarkets across the world, Canada Dry Club Soda is a great way to add a splash of carbonation to any drink. It is carbonated with a combination of sodium bicarbonate and potassium sulfate making it slightly more bitter than its competitors. The soda itself has large fizzing bubbles similar to those of a soft drink. Some have even said that "you can feel it more than you can taste it."
These textures complement sweet cocktails containing ingredients such as simple syrup, grenadine, and agave syrup. They also pair well with heavier bases such as fruit juices, lime or Irish cream. The sharpness from this club soda's sulfurous taste marries well with the pine-like flavors from juniper in gin. A great way to enjoy a Canada Dry Club Soda is in a classic gin rickey cocktail. Aside from being great in a home bar, many moms swear by Canada Dry Club Soda on removing hard-to-wash stains and tenderizing meat.
Self-Carbonated Club Soda
With the rise of sustainability, at-home carbonation is becoming more popular in the cocktail scene. According to Steven Tseng, a great way to work club soda into your cocktails. albeit one that isn't often considered, it a club soda machine. An example would be the SodaStream. "This not only helps reduce waste from cans, bottles, and glass," says Tseng, "it also ensures you always have fresh, high-quality carbonation at hand. Plus, it offers an exciting opportunity to experiment with different flavors and ingredients to create your own custom sodas."
A club soda maker allows bartenders to control the water-type and ingredients added to their club soda. With store-bought club soda brands, it is always important to read the label first — especially for people watching their sodium and potassium intake. This is why a club soda maker is perfect for the health-conscious home bartender: you have control.
In addition to carbonating water, many bartenders like to use a carbonating vessel to directly carbonate a cocktail. This technique is called force carbonation. "It adds a creative element by letting us create our own version of 'soda' or rethinking carbonation in cocktails." says Crystal Mendoza. Per Wes Meyn, this also provides the mixologist better control on the dilution. Dilution is not as precise with bottled club sodas as it is skewed by the level of carbonation from different brands.
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water is a premium sparkling water sourced from a natural spring in the Ouachita Mountains of Arkansas. Sold in a green retro glass bottle, it has been a favorite among consumers, chefs, and even U.S. presidents since its founding in 1871. The signature green bottle is not only elegant but it also protects the water from light exposure and will not release inorganic chemicals into the water.
Though calcium, magnesium, and potassium are present in the water, the flavor is extremely subtle which is perfect for cocktails that require a completely blank canvas, like a tequila soda. Another reason it is great with tequila and lime is because it is naturally alkaline which means it balances well with acidic ingredients. High pH club sodas also stabilize acid ingredients such as pineapple, citric acid, and grapefruit juice. On the other hand, they may not be best in whisky sours or cocktails with egg whites. This is because the higher pH makes egg white proteins more soluble, leading to poor foam formation, the foundation of a "sour" cocktail.