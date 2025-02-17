8 Bartender-Approved Club Sodas For The Perfect Cocktail

Commonly used as a tonic to aid digestion and drink mixer, club soda is a household staple across the world. In Japan, for example, whisky highballs — which prominently feature club soda — are so popular they can be found both in vending machines. But, not all club sodas, or their uses, are of the same quality.

Over the years, brands have created or bottled sodas that include minerals such as sodium bicarbonate or potassium sulfate. These can enhance texture and add subtle complexity. On the other hand, too much can lead to bitterness. The concept of "water purity" refers to the amount of substances present, and though some are intentionally added, others are a natural part of the water source, like salt, microbes, and algae. Club sodas with higher levels of purity result in a "cleaner" aftertaste.

When it comes to cocktail craft, Steven Tseng of the Beverage Art Podcast says when it comes to club soda, bartenders should always look for something that brings the fizz, without overdoing it. "It's the fine, smooth bubbles that enhance the flavors," Tseng told Tasting Table. With so many brands, how can you know which are the best club sodas for cocktails and which are just too much?

To find out, we talked with Tseng, as well as Wes Meyn, lead bartender at Night on Earth LA, award-winning mixologist Crystal Mendoza, of Death & Co. LA, and Beth Havers, an Icons of Whisky award winner. For Meyn, the sign of good carbonation is when the bubbles are not wholly visible to the naked eye upon pouring. Per Mendoza, many types of soda can be used; the quality comes down to technique. Still, all of our experts agree that small, tight, uniform bubbles make carbonation last longer.